'I was very happy to get him' - Malone comes out on top of flurry of bids for Tattersalls Online sale-topper Swift Hawk

The Tattersalls Online August Sale was topped by the sale of Swift Hawk for 85,000gns to Tom Malone Bloodstock.

Consigned by William Knight, the three-year-old gelding by Hawkbill was most recently second to Harappan at Wolverhampton this month and attracted a flurry of bids in the closing stages of selling.

Out of the Polish Precedent mare Zacheta, Swift Hawk, a half-brother to Group 2 Joel Stakes winner Ransom Note, has finished runner-up on three of his five starts this year, having not run at two.

Malone explained: “He’s a lovely three-year old who has good size and scope and he came highly recommended by William Knight.

"He was arguably very unfortunate to recently run second to a nice horse of William Haggas’s who is now rated 94. He looks the sort who will jump for us and I was very happy to get him.”

Knight, a first-time vendor on the platform, said: “It’s great! The system works well. I was kept well up to date with all the texts coming through and it’s a really good idea that you have the deadline but then you have the extra two minutes after a bid is placed in the final two minutes. It’s quite a relaxed way to do it.”

Also finding favour was the Somerville Lodge-consigned Desert Voice, offered on behalf of Rabbah Bloodstock Ltd. The three-year-old filly by Invincible Spirit ultimately fetched 50,000gns when purchased by Australian trainer Mitchell Beer and Heywood Bloodstock.

Beer said: “We were looking for fillies and found her. She is a lightly raced, two time-winning filly by Invincible Spirit, who needs no introduction down here. We spoke to William Haggas and he recommended her for Australia, so it was a no-brainer. There are so many options for her down here and I can’t wait to get her home”.

Beer added: “It has been a great experience. I was a bit nervous but I guess when you are clicking a button, you can be anywhere in the world. The whole experience was so easy and a lot cheaper than flying halfway around the world to do the job.

"We got great confidence from all the vet reports and breeding certificates lodged with her. The whole process was terrific.”

Seraphic, a 30-length winner on his most recent start for Hugo Merienne, was bought for 37,000gns by Killarney Glen. That price was match by Listed-winning mare Lorelei Rock, who was offered by Altenbach Bloodstock in foal to Havana Grey and went the way of Ladyswood Stud.

The Karl Burke-consigned Classy Boy sold for 32,000gns to Nick Bradley and Yuzu, one of four lots consinged by Jessica Harrington, made 26,000gns when purchased by Rathnee Bloodstock.

Tattersalls reported more than 250 registrations for the sale, with active bidders from Britain, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, the Gulf region and Australia.

The sale realised turnover of 474,200gns for 32 lots sold, at an average of 14,819gns. Unsold lots remain available and offers can be made through the Tattersalls Online website..

The next sale to take place on the platform will be the Tattersalls Online September Sale on September 13-14, which is now open for entries.

