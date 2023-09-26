Racing Post logo
Sales reports

Photo gallery: the great and the good at the Goffs Orby Sale

Goffs Orby Sale generic
A yearling and handler share a quiet moment during inspections at the Goffs Orby SaleCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Tinnakill House's Sea The Stars half-sister to top-class globetrotter State Of Rest sold to Joseph O'Brien for €750,000 at Goffs Orby
Tinnakill House's Sea The Stars half-sister to top-class globetrotter State Of Rest sold to Joseph O'Brien for €750,000 at Goffs Orby
Goffs Orby Sale generic
A yearling takes their turn in the parade ring at Goffs before the start of the Orby SaleCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Haggas Goffs Orby Sale
Maureen and William Haggas were spotted browsing at the Goffs Orby SaleCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Goffs Orby Sale generic
A yearling goes through the ring on the first day of Goffs OrbyCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Yeomanstown Stud's Frankel brother to Fivethousandtoone made €625,000 to Godolphin at Goffs Orby
Yeomanstown Stud's Frankel brother to Fivethousandtoone made €625,000 to Godolphin at Goffs Orby Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Aidan O'Brien and Coolmore team Goffs Orby Sale
Aidan O'Brien was among the crowd at the Goffs Orby SaleCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
David Nagle Goffs Orby Sale
David Nagle and Nicolas de Chambure in conversation during inspections at GoffsCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
American agent Glenn ‘Bo’ Bromagen keeps a close eye on a yearling at Goffs
American agent Glenn ‘Bo’ Bromagen keeps a close eye on a yearling at GoffsCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Goffs Orby Sale generic
Glenvale Stud's Sottsass yearling pokes his head out of his stable doorCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Goffs Orby Sale generic
A quiet moment during inspections at the Goffs Orby SaleCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
The view of the Goffs sales complex on the eve of the Orby Sale
The view of the Goffs sales complex on the eve of the Orby SaleCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Goffs generic
Visitors to Goffs are welcomed by the large signCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Alex Elliott Goffs Orby Sale
Alex Elliott was in action at the showpiece yearling sale at GoffsCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Anthony Stroud Goffs Orby Sale
Anthony Stroud: Godolphin's buyer was present at the Goffs sales groundCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Joseph O'Brien speaks to the press after buying Tinnakill House's Sea The Stars filly out of Repose
Joseph O'Brien speaks to the press after buying Tinnakill House's Sea The Stars filly out of ReposeCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Goffs Orby Sale generic
The autumnal leaves were out in force at the Goffs sales complexCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Roger and Hanako Varian Goffs Orby Sale
Roger and Hanako Varian Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Joseph O'Brien's bid of €750,000 secures Tinnakill House's Sea The Stars half-sister to State Of Rest
Joseph O'Brien's bid of €750,000 secures Tinnakill House's Sea The Stars half-sister to State Of RestCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
David Redvers Goffs Orby Sale
David Redvers inspects a yearling at GoffsCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Goffs Orby Sale generic
A yearling receives a nose rub during the Goffs Orby inspectionsCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Sir Mark Prescott Goffs Orby Sale
Arc-winning trainer Sir Mark Prescott looked in fine form during yearling inspections at GoffsCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
The Sea The Stars filly out of Repose after her sale to Joseph O'Brien on the first day of Goffs Orby
The Sea The Stars filly out of Repose after her sale to Joseph O'Brien on the first day of Goffs OrbyCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Yeomanstown Stud's Frankel colt out of Promised Money poses for the camera after his six-figure sale to Godolphin at Goffs Orby
Yeomanstown Stud's Frankel colt out of Promised Money poses for the camera after his six-figure sale to Godolphin at Goffs OrbyCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
A yearling walks into the sales ring at Goffs during the first day of the Orby Sale
A yearling walks into the sales ring at Goffs during the first day of the Orby SaleCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
MV Magnier was among the buyers at Goffs Orby on Tuesday
MV Magnier was among the buyers at Goffs Orby on TuesdayCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Yearlings are led out on the first day of Goffs Orby Book 1
Yearlings are led out on the first day of Goffs Orby Book 1 Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Goffs Orby Sale generic
The atmospheric sales ring at GoffsCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Tony O'Callaghan Goffs Orby Sale
Tony O'Callaghan of Tally-Ho Stud at the Goffs Orby SaleCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Kia Joorabchian with George Boughey and Hamish Macauley at Goffs
Kia Joorabchian with George Boughey and Hamish Macauley at Goffs Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 26 September 2023Last updated 18:22, 26 September 2023
icon
