Sales reports
Photo gallery: the great and the good at the Goffs Orby Sale
A yearling and handler share a quiet moment during inspections at the Goffs Orby Sale
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Tinnakill House's Sea The Stars half-sister to top-class globetrotter State Of Rest sold to Joseph O'Brien for €750,000 at Goffs Orby
A yearling takes their turn in the parade ring at Goffs before the start of the Orby Sale
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Maureen and William Haggas were spotted browsing at the Goffs Orby Sale
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
A yearling goes through the ring on the first day of Goffs Orby
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Yeomanstown Stud's Frankel brother to Fivethousandtoone made €625,000 to Godolphin at Goffs Orby
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Aidan O'Brien was among the crowd at the Goffs Orby Sale
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
David Nagle and Nicolas de Chambure in conversation during inspections at Goffs
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
American agent Glenn ‘Bo’ Bromagen keeps a close eye on a yearling at Goffs
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Glenvale Stud's Sottsass yearling pokes his head out of his stable door
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
A quiet moment during inspections at the Goffs Orby Sale
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
The view of the Goffs sales complex on the eve of the Orby Sale
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Visitors to Goffs are welcomed by the large sign
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Alex Elliott was in action at the showpiece yearling sale at Goffs
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Anthony Stroud: Godolphin's buyer was present at the Goffs sales ground
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Joseph O'Brien speaks to the press after buying Tinnakill House's Sea The Stars filly out of Repose
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
The autumnal leaves were out in force at the Goffs sales complex
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Roger and Hanako Varian
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Joseph O'Brien's bid of €750,000 secures Tinnakill House's Sea The Stars half-sister to State Of Rest
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
David Redvers inspects a yearling at Goffs
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
A yearling receives a nose rub during the Goffs Orby inspections
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Arc-winning trainer Sir Mark Prescott looked in fine form during yearling inspections at Goffs
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
The Sea The Stars filly out of Repose after her sale to Joseph O'Brien on the first day of Goffs Orby
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Yeomanstown Stud's Frankel colt out of Promised Money poses for the camera after his six-figure sale to Godolphin at Goffs Orby
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
A yearling walks into the sales ring at Goffs during the first day of the Orby Sale
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
MV Magnier was among the buyers at Goffs Orby on Tuesday
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Yearlings are led out on the first day of Goffs Orby Book 1
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
The atmospheric sales ring at Goffs
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Tony O'Callaghan of Tally-Ho Stud at the Goffs Orby Sale
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Kia Joorabchian with George Boughey and Hamish Macauley at Goffs
Credit: Sarah Farnsworth
Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 26 September 2023
Last updated 18:22, 26 September 2023
more in
Sales reports
‘She has the pedigree and the sire line’ - O’Brien swoops for State Of Rest’s half-sister at €750,000
'I’m delighted we’re looking' - Godolphin flex muscles at Orby with two colts snared for €1 million-plus spend
Keeneland September Yearling Sale concludes on a par with last year's figures
Strong Italian flavour at Fairyhouse for Part Two of the September Yearling Sale
Well-related Practical Joke colt headlines Keeneland's strong trade at $250,000
