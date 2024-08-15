'Hopefully we’ll be there next April' - Grand National hope for Tattersalls Online purchase Idas Boy

Tom Malone signed for the most significantly priced lot among a Gigginstown House Stud dispersal draft in the Tattersalls Online August Sale, which concluded on Thursday.

The O'Leary family's Gigginstown tends to offer up some of its jumpers every year and the agent reached 60,000gns for Idas Boy. In the care of Noel Meade, the chestnut won last month's Midlands National at Kilbeggan and raced off a mark off 153 in the Galway Plate.

Malone, who explained he was purchasing for an existing client, said: "I had an order for a horse who could potentially run in the Aintree Grand National. It’s a dream for his new owner to have a runner in the race and hopefully we’ll be there next April.

"I did my due diligence, I knew the horse well and Noel Meade was very gracious with his comments on him."

Leading Qatar trainer Gassim Ghazali struck for 75,000gns top lot Gulf Legend. Formerly with trainer James Ferguson, the Dubawi gelding has an immaculate pedigree as a half-brother to last year's Grand Prix de Paris winner Feed The Flame and had shown a reasonable amount of promise in five starts, taking second on two occasions.

Gassim Ghazali was in successful bidding action online Credit: Alisha Meeder

Among the other Gigginstown horses changing hands was Grade 3 winner and Irish National runner-up Frontal Assault. Dan Astbury picked him up for 30,000gns.

Beacon Edge, a Grade 1 winner in the 2021 Drinmore Novice Chase, remains with Gordon Elliott after the trainer resigned him with agent Aidan 'Mouse' O'Ryan for 20,000gns.

Joseph O'Brien bought an unraced Kameko two-year-old gelding who is a half-brother to his dual Listed winner Buckaroo and the smart Middle Earth. He changed hands for 41,000gns and was dissolving a partnership from Brian Meehan's Manton Lodge Stables.

By Thursday evening, some 90 lots were reported to have sold out of 153 for an aggregate of 667,500gns, working out at an average 7,417gns and median 3,350gns.

A record number of 381 bidders registered for the sale from over 20 countries including America, Belgium, Britain, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Zambia and from throughout the Gulf region.

Read next:

Form horses to the fore as Tattersalls announces September Sale catalogue