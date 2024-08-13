Form horses to the fore as Tattersalls announces September Sale catalogue

God Of Fire, the winner of his three most recent starts for the Kubler operation, and Roger Varian's progressive Debora's Dream are among those listed for the Tattersalls September Sale, which takes place on the tenth of next month.

The mixed auction, which has been moved from a late August date, consists of 240 lots with 155 colts and geldings in or out of training , 77 fillies and mares and seven broodmares.

Most of Britain's leading trainers will be consigning with four-year-old God Of Fire, who is seeking a four-timer, set to be offered by Baroda Stud along with three-year-old Debora's Dream, who is from the family of Holy Roman Emperor.

Among the other accomplished entries is Phoenix Passion, who has won his last four for Ed Walker, and David Simcock's promising winners Mountain Road and Mascapone. Born Ruler, who is from the family of the great Ouija Board, will be offered by Sir Mark Prescott’s Heath House Stables.

Group winners Tactical and Dubai Station, the unexposed Vain Gloria, an Amo Racing draft offered by Baroda including Crispy Cat, Sir Rumi, Bullet Force and Malex and some promising juveniles from Dullingham Park including Storm Call and Airspeed are others to catch the eye.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "Since its inception in 2020 this fixture, previously held in late August, has quickly established itself as a consistent source of Group winners bought for as little as 10,000gns and this year’s Tattersalls September Sale has been well supported by many of the leading British and Irish trainers.

"The hallmark of horses in training sales at Tattersalls is quality and diversity and the catalogue has all the ingredients to attract an abundance of domestic and international buyers to Park Paddocks for the 2024 Tattersalls September Sale."

