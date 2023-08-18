Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News

Picture gallery: Day one of the Arqana August Yearling Sale

Snaps of the big-hitters, both human and equine, at the Deauville sales complex

The floral decorations at Arqana
The floral decorations at Arqana Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
The €1,250,000 Dubawi colt takes his turn around the sales ring at Arqana
The €1,250,000 Dubawi colt takes his turn around the sales ring at ArqanaCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Thady Gosden inspects a yearling
Thady Gosden inspects a yearling Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Ecurie des Monceaux's Dubawi colt out of Pollara is knocked down to Godolphin for €550,000
Ecurie des Monceaux's Dubawi colt out of Pollara is knocked down to Godolphin for €550,000Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
A yearling takes in the surroundings at Arqana
A yearling takes in the surroundings in Deauville
Inspections took place at Arqana's sales ground in Deauville on Thursday
Inspections took place at Arqana's sales ground in Deauville on ThursdayCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
A yearling is inspected at the Arqana August Sale
A yearling is inspected at the Arqana August Sale Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Anthony Stroud after signing for the Dubawi colt out of a half-sister to champion miler Persian King
Anthony Stroud after signing for the Dubawi colt out of a half-sister to champion miler Persian KingCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
William Haggas takes a close look at the catalogue on a rainy Friday morning in Deauville
William Haggas takes a close look at the catalogue on a rainy Friday morning in DeauvilleCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Inspections taking place at Arqana
Inspections taking place at ArqanaCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
David Redvers and Sheikh Fahad after landing Monceaux's Dubawi colt out of Psara for €400,000
David Redvers and Sheikh Fahad after landing Monceaux's Dubawi colt out of Psara for €400,000 Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Jean-Claude Rouget was among the big guns on the sales ground
Jean-Claude Rouget was among the big guns on the sales groundCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
The floral decorations at Arqana
The floral decorations at Arqana Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
A yearling and handler share a quiet moment under the Haras de Castillon banner
A yearling and handler share a quiet moment under the Haras de Castillon bannerCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 18 August 2023Last updated 16:54, 18 August 2023
icon
more inNews
more inNews