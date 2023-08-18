digital newspaper
horse tracker
free bets
my bookmakers
subscribe
Log In
next race off
Racecards
Results
News
Free Bets
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Raceday Live
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Ten To Follow
More
News
Sales News
International
Bloodstock Big Reads
Features
Sales
Stallion Book
ANZ Bloodstock
News
Sales News
International
Bloodstock Big Reads
Features
Sales
Stallion Book
ANZ Bloodstock
News
Picture gallery: Day one of the Arqana August Yearling Sale
Snaps of the big-hitters, both human and equine, at the Deauville sales complex
The floral decorations at Arqana
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
The €1,250,000 Dubawi colt takes his turn around the sales ring at Arqana
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Thady Gosden inspects a yearling
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Ecurie des Monceaux's Dubawi colt out of Pollara is knocked down to Godolphin for €550,000
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
A yearling takes in the surroundings in Deauville
Inspections took place at Arqana's sales ground in Deauville on Thursday
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
A yearling is inspected at the Arqana August Sale
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Anthony Stroud after signing for the Dubawi colt out of a half-sister to champion miler Persian King
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
William Haggas takes a close look at the catalogue on a rainy Friday morning in Deauville
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Inspections taking place at Arqana
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
David Redvers and Sheikh Fahad after landing Monceaux's Dubawi colt out of Psara for €400,000
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Jean-Claude Rouget was among the big guns on the sales ground
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
The floral decorations at Arqana
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
A yearling and handler share a quiet moment under the Haras de Castillon banner
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 18 August 2023
Last updated 16:54, 18 August 2023
more in
News
Two great French dynasties united as Wertheimers buy Wildenstein racing and breeding stock
‘You don’t have time for emotion’ - bloodstock industry holds its breath as sales season begins at Arqana
Who will follow in the footsteps of Frankel, Roaring Lion and Coroebus at Newmarket on Friday?
'She looks very fast' - Knocktoran jewels among the glittering treasures at Arqana
'He's everything you would want in a racehorse' - Eclipse winner and champion three-year-old Vadeni retired to stud
more in
News
Two great French dynasties united as Wertheimers buy Wildenstein racing and breeding stock
‘You don’t have time for emotion’ - bloodstock industry holds its breath as sales season begins at Arqana
Who will follow in the footsteps of Frankel, Roaring Lion and Coroebus at Newmarket on Friday?
'She looks very fast' - Knocktoran jewels among the glittering treasures at Arqana
'He's everything you would want in a racehorse' - Eclipse winner and champion three-year-old Vadeni retired to stud