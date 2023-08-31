Half-brother to We Have A Dream among stores, horses in training and yearlings on offer at Auctav

The half-brother to dual Grade 1 winner We Have A Dream is to feature among the lots on offer for the second Auctav National Hunt sale.

The auction will take place on Thursday, September 14 from 12.30pm (11.30am BST) at the Haras de Bois Roussel. A selection of yearlings will also come under the hammer alongside the horses in training and stores, a section boosted by the supplement of We Have A Dream’s sibling.

During the first Auctav National Hunt sale, Fresneaux set the top price at €200,000 with Jackpot De Choisel, who has since run out the easy winner of a juvenile hurdle at Ayr for the John McConnell team.

And it is Fresneaux which has supplemented Lot 100B, Suprem Dream. The unraced three-year-old gelding by Saint Des Saints is the brother to We Have A Dream (Martaline), winner of the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow and the Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree in the famous Munir and Souede silks. The ill-fated Nicky Henderson-trained talent was also second in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Among the stores and horses in training, Jean-Philippe Dubois highlighted three lots, saying: "Kingpark (98) is learning his trade over hurdles and shows potential. Winner (99) is a horse with great potential. This handsome four-year-old gelding was recently runner-up on the Flat, just behind a much more experienced six-year-old black-type horse.

“Lastly, Triple Charm (101), son of Triple Threat, finished runner-up in a bumper, showing great speed. He has an exceptional second dam who has produced black-type winners like the excellent Wonderful Charm, Casa Battlo and Royal Charm."

One of the earlier yearlings through the ring will be the colt by King Edward out of Sea The Future.

The colt, to be offered as lot 7, already has a winning sister, Lady Ariella (Ruler Of The World), and his maternal family boasts a rich history, featuring as it does the likes of Superstar Leo - a Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed - and Prix de la Forêt winner One Master.

Louis Baudron of Haras des Rouges Terres said: "He's a very nice yearling from our new resident stallion, King Edward, who consistently produces stunning colts and fillies, as buyers will be able to see from the horses in this sale.

“I'm enthusiastic about this first generation and its future on the track, given that King Edward himself competed against the best and triumphed at four years old in the Prix duc d'Anjou over Auteuil's steeplechase fences."

The catalogue is available to view here.

Read this next:

Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent adds to racing and bloodstock interests in Doncaster