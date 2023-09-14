Fergal O'Brien and Paddy Brennan combine for 45,000gns Teorie on Tattersalls Online

Fergal O'Brien and Paddy Brennan combined to pick up the top lot at the Tattersalls September Online Sale, Jim Bolger's winning Teorie, for 45,000gns.

The son of Teofilo was the winner of a Leopardstown maiden over a mile and a quarter on his penultimate start and looks set for a National Hunt career.

He is the third foal out of the placed Vocalised mare Bobailin, a half-sister to Teofilo's Tyros Stakes second Theobald and from the family of multiple American Grade 1 scorer Dispute. Teorie is a brother to Theodulus, a middle-distance winner over 12 furlongs in Italy.

The next lot, another by Teofilo in Thats Jet, made 30,000gns to Scott Lowther when consigned by O'Sullivan Bloodstock. The gelding placed over hurdles when a half-length second at Killarney on his most recent start.

Thats Jet is out of the winning Oasis Dream mare Floating Along, a half-sister to Prix Maurice de Gheest winner King's Apostle and granddaughter of Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Embassy.

The winning and Listed-placed hurdler Sultan Pierji, an Ectot gelding consigned by Hugo Merienne's stables, was bought back at 150,000gns.

