'One of Europe’s best three-year-olds' - Prix Jean Prat winner Good Guess to join sire Kodiac at Tally-Ho Stud

Kodiac's Prix Jean Prat-winning son Good Guess has been retired from racing and will stand alongside his sire at Tally-Ho Stud next year.

The three-year-old had been a classy performer for trainer Fabrice Chappet before his Group 1 triumph, winning twice as a juvenile over five and a half and six furlongs. On his seasonal reappearance this year he won the Prix Djebel and was also second in the Prix Paul de Moussac.

His Deauville triumph saw him defeat Group 1 winners Chaldean, Belbek and Meditate, as well as subsequent Prix du Moulin heroine Sauterne and top-level performers Hi Royal and Breizh Sky. He won four races in the colours of owner Hisaaki Saito.

Tally-Ho Stud’s Roger O’Callaghan said: "We are delighted to be adding Good Guess to our roster. As one of Kodiac’s best sons, it is very satisfying to be standing him in the same stallion yard as his sire.

Good Guess will join his sire Kodiac at Tally-Ho Credit: Tally-Ho Stud

"Kodiac already has a number of successful sons at stud and in Good Guess we are delighted to be offering a son who was not only a precocious two-year-old but also trained on into one of Europe’s best three-year-olds.

"He is also a very good-looking horse, as underlined by his yearling sales price of 420,000gns."

Chappet added: "Good Guess was an extremely classy horse. The Prix Jean Prat is always a good test of a three-year-old, being over seven furlongs on a straight track, and Good Guess won the race over a strong field very easily.

"He also came to hand early as a two-year-old, had a very good turn of foot and is good-looking, so he should be an exciting prospect for breeders."

The colt was bred by Cheveley Park Stud out of the unraced Pivotal mare Zykina, a sister to the stakes-placed Safina and out of the operation's Coronation, Nassau and Lockinge Stakes heroine Russian Rhythm.

Good Guess, a half-brother to Sceptre Stakes winner Spangled and the Listed-placed Jumira Bridge, was bought for 420,000gns by Sebastien Desmontils’ Chauvigny Global Equine at Tattersalls Book 1.

Desmontils said: "Good Guess has always been special from the day we first saw him at the sales. He is hard to fail both physically and mentally, as well as on pedigree.

"He was an obvious one at the sales and he proved the market right, especially when he won the Prix Jean Prat in such great style over four other Group 1 winners.

"It was logical that Mr Saito’s first Group 1 winner received plenty of interest from studs all across Europe. It was with great pleasure that Mr Saito decided to go with Tally-Ho Stud’s offer as they stand Kodiac, who has been a great success story for them and many breeders.

"The O’Callaghans know well what it takes to make a stallion and will undoubtedly give him the best chance to become one of Europe’s leading sires."

He added: “Good Guess has always pleased everyone around him and I am sure he will continue to do so under the management and good care of Tally-Ho Stud. Mr Saito will be keen to support him and will be keeping a close eye on his progeny at the sales and on the track.”

A fee for Good Guess will be announced at a later date.

Read more

Coolmore spend $4m-plus to add trio of blue-blooded colts to armoury at Keeneland