Eamonn McEvoy appointed as bloodstock sales director by Tattersalls Ireland

Tattersalls Ireland has appointed Eamonn McEvoy as bloodstock sales director.

McEvoy has been general manager at Naas racecourse for almost five years, and before that served as racing and stud manager for Rick Barnes of Grangecon Stud for eight years.

He also has a wealth of international experience, having worked on stud farms in Britain, the United States and Australia, as well as in Saudi Arabia, where he worked as assistant manager under the late Michael Buckley at HH Prince Sultan Al Kabeer’s racing and breeding operation.

Tattersalls Ireland chief executive Simon Kerins said: "We're delighted to appoint Eamonn as bloodstock sales director. Eamonn's extensive leadership experience and proven ability to drive change and improvement within the industry make him an invaluable addition to our team.

"Having regularly dealt with Eamonn while he was racing and stud manager at Grangecon Stud, I can lay testament to his professionalism and knowledge. He is also extremely well regarded throughout the industry and, on behalf of all the team at Tattersalls Ireland, we welcome him to his new role and look forward to working with him.”

McEvoy, who will start next month, said: “I'm honoured to be joining, especially at such an important time of the year with the Tattersalls Ireland Breeze-Up Sale and the store sales fast approaching. The company has a proud history with a diverse calendar of sales which continue to go from strength to strength, and I'm looking forward to working alongside the well-respected teams in Fairyhouse and Newmarket.

"I’ve enjoyed a fantastic time at Naas and would like to express my gratitude to the board and team there, and wish them continued success going forward.”

Read more:

Grade 1-winning millionaire stallion to stand for free in 2024