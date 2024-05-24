Donnchadh Doyle awarded the Willie Stephenson Memorial Trophy

Donnchadh Doyle has been awarded the Willie Stephenson Memorial Trophy for 2023.

The trophy commemorates the co-founder and first chairman of DBS, now Goffs UK, and is awarded annually to the person or persons whom the Goffs UK board feel have made the biggest contribution to the success of the company during that year.

A leading point-to-point handler from his Wexford base, Doyle has become a regular vendor at Goffs point-to-point sales over the years and horses under his banner invariably feature at the top of the market.

In 2019, his four-year-old Lets Go Champ topped the opening day of the Spring HIT/PTP Sale when realising £375,000, and he eclipsed that the following year when equalling the world record price for a pointer with Classic Getaway selling for £570,000.

In 2022, he produced another sale-topper, this time at the inaugural Goffs Tingle Creek Sale, where his four-year-old Brook Bay sold for £380,000.

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby presented the award to Doyle in his position as the latest Goffs UK chairman at the Doncaster Spring Sale and said: “It’s a pleasure to award Donnchadh with the Willie Stephenson Memorial Trophy, as he has been a longtime supporter of our point-to-point sales and an avid buyer at our Spring Store and Arkle Sales as well.

“He has also made his mark on the track, with graduates from the Monbeg Stables banner including the Grade 1 Cheltenham Festival winner and Goffs Aintree Sale graduate Topofthegame.

“We wish to congratulate Donnchadh on all he has achieved thus far, thank him for his ongoing support, and wish him all the very best for the coming season.”

Willie Stephenson was the only Englishman in the 20th century to train a Derby and Grand National winner (a distinction shared by the Irish legend Vincent O’Brien) and founded DBS in 1962 with fellow trainer Ken Oliver.

He was succeeded as chairman by Harry Beeby in 1988, who was followed in turn by son Henry in 2016.

