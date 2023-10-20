Cracksman breeding right sold for 105,000gns through Tattersalls Online

A breeding right to Cracksman was sold to Philip Baron von Ullmann for 105,000gns as the top lot in Tattersalls' October online sale which concluded on Friday.

The purchase was a vote of confidence in the Darley stallion from the son of Baron Georg von Ullmann, whose Gestut Schlenderhan is one of Europe's most respected breeders responsible for the likes of Shirocco and Adlerflug.

European champion Cracksman's reputation has never been higher as the sire of this year's Arc winner Ace Impact. The breeding right, offered by a private seller, allows the purchaser to have one mare a year covered on northern hemisphere time from 2024 onwards. His fee at Dalham Hall this year was £17,500.

Cracksman: sire of Arc hero Ace Impact this autumn Credit: Edward Whitaker

Through a 24-hour window beginning on Thursday, the most expensive racehorse to be sold was Blue Prince, the winner of a nursery at York for Richard Fahey in July. The Blue Point juvenile changed hands for 52,000gns to G & A Racing, a partnership which has had winners with David Evans this season including Level Up.

Jumping looks more the name of the game for two purchases by Dan Astbury for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's Stockton Hall. Final Escape, a Soldier Of Fortune filly who was second on her bumper debut for Mags Mullins at Galway a month ago, was bought for 40,000gns while Love True, a three-year-old filly by Ectot who has been very consistent in middle-distance handicaps for Jean-Claude Rouget and then Bruno de Montzey, changed hands for 35,000gns.

In all, 43 of 89 lots sold for a total of 405,200gns, working out at an average of 9,423gns and median 3,600gns.

