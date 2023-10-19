Catalogue of 'extraordinary quality' released for the Tattersalls December Mares Sale

A top-class cast of fillies and mares headline the Tattersalls December Mares Sale, including five individual Group 1 winners in the Sceptre Sessions.

Taking place at Park Paddocks from December 4-7, the sale's feature Sceptre Sessions are held on the first two days. The overall catalogue features 1,059 lots from the likes of Godolphin, Juddmonte and Shadwell to name but a few.

Featuring among the Sceptre Sessions are the likes of 1,000 Guineas heroine Cachet, the top-class Via Sistina and Ralph Beckett's Group 1-winning pair in Lezoo and Prosperous Voyage. The quintet of Group 1 winners is completed by South African performer Vernichey and Prix Vermeille heroine Teona.

Overall, 33 Group and Listed winners feature in the catalogue, including Duke of Cambridge Stakes winner and Matron Stakes second Rogue Millennium, Lowther Stakes winner Relief Rally and the stakes-winning Flying Five Stakes second Get Ahead. The last named is a Showcasing half-sister to this year's 2,000 Guineas winner and 2022 Dewhurst scorer Chaldean. Others include Lancashire Oaks winner Poptronic, as well as fellow Group 2 scorers Polly Pott, Purplepay and Zain Claudette.

Primo Bacio: high-class performer offered in foal to Frankel Credit: Edward Whitaker

There are also high-class performers carrying their first foals, namely Nazanin, Geocentric and Primo Bacio, all of whom are in foal to Frankel. Eve Lodge, Silence Please and Twilight Spinner are in foal to Justify, Kingman and Mehmas.

There are also fillies and mares from the best families, including Cruella De Vill, a Dubawi half-sister to Lillie Langtry; Final Gesture, a daughter of Oaks second Secret Gesture and granddaughter of the great Shastye; plus Astrologia, by Galileo and out of So Mi Dar, a Dubawi sister to Too Darn Hot and daughter of Dar Re Mi. There is also Galileo Gal, a Galileo half-sister to Alpha Centauri, Alpine Star and Discoveries.

Also in the Sceptre Sessions are the dams of six Group or Grade 1 winners including Nigh (Via Sistina), Tutti Frutti (Anisette), Callisto Star (Rhea Moon), Muhawalah (Eshaada) and Alina (Barney Roy). The dams of Persian Force and Ladies Church are also entered, with mares in foal to some of the world's best stallions such as Frankel, Kingman, Justify, Lope De Vega, Sea The Stars and Wootton Bassett.

Godolphin's draft includes Group 1 winner White Moonstone; Group performer Hanky Panky, a Galileo daughter of Mariah's Storm in foal to Persian King; Beautiful Timing, a Dubawi half-sister to Cursory Glance and Joyful Act, a winning daughter of Frankel and Blue Bunting.

Via Sistina: Group 1 winner and her dam are heading to Park Paddocks Credit: Patrick McCann

The Juddmonte draft is always equally as anticipated and has 29 fillies or broodmares for sale. They include Radiator, a Listed-placed daughter of Dubawi and Heat Haze and her close relation Very Good News, dam of the Group 1-placed Weekender. They are offered in foal to Nathaniel and New Bay. Others include relations to Calyx, New Bay and Workforce alongside Ribblesdale winner Riposte, a half-sister to Kind in foal to Churchill.

There are also high-class drafts from Shadwell, who offer a sister to champion Taghrooda in foal to Pinatubo, plus Cheveley Park Stud, whose Group winners Pilaster and Marenko feature alongside Persist - and Newsells Park Stud. The leading operation will sell mares in foal to their Classic-winning sire Nathaniel, including Loveisallyouneed, a sister to Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Yesterday and Nancy O, dam of Nathaniel's Group winner Zechariah.

The Castlebridge Consignment, head of the consignors' table since 2015, has the biggest draft at 105, with Barton Sales at 65.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "The Sceptre Sessions at the Tattersalls December Sale were introduced last year to widespread international acclaim and made an immediate impact. This year’s Sceptre Sessions look set to follow suit with an outstanding array of Classic and Group 1-winning fillies and producers among some of the finest fillies and mares to be offered for sale anywhere in the world.

"In addition to the extraordinary quality showcased in the Sceptre Sessions the Tattersalls December Mares Sale features consignments of real quality from so many of Europe’s leading owner-breeders including the much sought after drafts from Godolphin, Juddmonte Farms and Shadwell Estates all of which combine to enhance the reputation of the Tattersalls December Mares Sale as the most influential breeding stock sale in Europe.”

Take a look at the catalogue here

Read more

No more living off Dubawi and Shamardal as Darley's superstar squad of younger sires comes good

'The standout today' - €160,000 Without Parole filly heads the way of Mandore and Madaket Stables at Arqana