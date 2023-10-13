Catalogues released for Arqana November sales - breeding ground for Grade 1 winners

The Arqana Autumn Sale will take place from November 20-23 in Deauville, while the November Yearling Sale will precede it on Saturday, November 18, and catalogues for both auctions are now available online.

Graduates of the Autumn Sale include Gentleman De Mee (Grade 1 Dublin Chase 2023), Greaneteen (Grade 1 Celebration Chase 2023) and Gaillard Du Mesnil (Grade 2 National Hunt Challenge Cup 2023) over jumps, as well as Australian Group 1 scorer Arapaho and Grosser Preis von Berlin runner-up Sisfahan on the Flat.

The November Sale will hold the first part of a dispersal from Haras de Mirande. Founded in 1953 and managed for several years by Isabelle Pacault, the family breeding operation has seen its colours shine at the highest levels of French National Hunt racing, especially with Carriacoli, winner of the Grade 1 Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris in 2019.

The November Yearling Sale is the final opportunity of the year to acquire a Flat-bred yearling, and past graduates include this year’s Group 3 Prix Minerve winner Engaliwe.

Opening the sale, 259 Flat and National Hunt horses-in-training will go under the hammer on Monday, November 20, including a number that have represented some of the most famous racing colours.

The Aga Khan will offer ten lots, including the talented Behtar (lot 428) and Beshtani (429) as well as the promising Sheradann (430) and Cannjayar (375).

Over jumps, AQPS Group winner Jet Blue (443) and Listed hurdle scorer Eximia (l447) will be offered, together with the promising Autoportrait (461) and Koktail Divin (469).

Among the well-bred colts, fillies and geldings are siblings to Group/Grade 1 winners Sceau Royal (494), Very Wood (606), St Donat’s (626) and Petite Parisienne (643)< as well as a sister to Group 1 winners Lac Fontana and All Yours (660).

The catalogue for the yearling sale can be perused here and the Autumn Sale sections here and here.

