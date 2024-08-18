Bubbling under: dreams aplenty - including for Carlo Ancelotti - with three well-bred fillies who made serious money at Arqana

While the three millionaires dominated the headlines at Arqana during the third and final session of the August Yearling Sale, there was a pleasing variety to the buying bench for those that came next on the list.

Mangan and The Thoroughbred Corporation fall for Siyouni filly with deep Wertheimer pedigree

The Singspiel mare Balladeuse has been a terrific producer for Alain and Gerard Wertheimer down the years, with her daughter Aventure adding Group 2 lustre to the family on Saturday across the road at the Hippodrome de Touques, while she has also given the blue and white team a Prix Vermeille winner in Left Hand, Romanciere, who was Group 1-placed, and Listed winner Blissie, whose son First Look was runner-up in this year’s Jockey Club.

Her daughter by Lope De Vega, Right Hand, never hit those heights, but her second foal, a filly by Siyouni bred and brought to market by Monceaux [lot 285], was knocked down for €650,000 to Jane Mangan on behalf of The Thoroughbred Corporation.

“It’s an incredible family and the Wertheimers do an incredible job breeding,” said Mangan. “And of course she comes from Ecurie des Monceaux, which is an incredible house.

Jane Mangan signs for the Siyouni filly out of Right Hand at Arqana Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

“Prince Faisal was on the grounds during the week, he saw her and he liked her. We’ve been trying to buy well-bred fillies here for the last three days. It’s been very tough for the right horses and we feel very lucky to get her. I hope she’s lucky.”

Mangan added: “She’ll go back to the UK and we’ll get her broken and give her a break. It’s August so it’s nice and early. She’s a February foal, she’s got a Classic pedigree and we’ll be in no rush.

“It will be for the family to decide on a trainer and I wouldn’t imagine that won't be until the new year.”

Ancelotti and Everest hoping for more Siyouni magic

Lot 312, a filly by Siyouni, was bred in partnership by Ballylinch Stud and Ecurie des Charmes Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

Balladeuse also features on the page of the €500,000 Siyouni filly [lot 312] out of the Listed winning Galileo mare Solage.

Bred in partnership by Ballylinch Stud and Ecurie des Charmes, the filly is a half sister to the smart Opera Mundi, and shares her second dam with Prix de la Nonette winner Rumi.

Ghislain Bozo struck the winning bid standing alongside her future owner, Alessandro Botti.

“She’s been bought for the same partnership that owns Gala Real, including the football coach Carlo Ancelotti, and with a new addition in the shape of the Everest Elite Club that we have run successfully," said Bozo.

“They will now be shareholders in the filly for her breeding career as well as on the track.”

The first Everest syndicate enjoyed a thrilling adventure with Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf runner-up Malavath – sold in this ring at the end of her racing career to Moyglare Stud for €3.2m – and has another flagbearer this season in the shape of the unbeaten Lhakpa, also by Siyouni.

“This filly ticks all the boxes and is a beautiful model,” said Bozo. “It’s a wonderful family and very happening at the moment.”

Under the sign of Schnell Meister

Schnell Meister is one of the best milers to race in Japan in recent seasons, as well as the third highest-rated son of Kingman anywhere in the world.

So there was plenty to recommend the already-named Serienkonigen [lot 301] to Japanese buyers even before taking into account the close family relationship with Northern Farm’s highly decorated colt.

Hiroyasu Tanaka signs for lot 301 at Arqana Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

Bred by Philippe Brosset’s new family venture, Applewood Stud, the filly shares his second dam, Saldenehre, with Schnell Meister, and trainer Hiroyasu Tanaka won out for her at €520,000.

“I'm planning to ship this yearling back to Japan and this pedigree has a special relationship with Japanese racing, so I am expecting a lot,” said Tanaka.

“Kingman is working very well in Japan and producing a lot of winners, including a two-year-old that I train, who is doing very well. Most Kingmans have a lot of speed, which is essential for Japanese racing.”

Read more from Arqana:

'We knew she was special' - St Mark's Basilica filly tops Arqana as Coolmore strike winning bid at €1.7 million

‘This will change my children's lives’ - Coulonces in clover as €12,000 investment returns a €420,000 sales star