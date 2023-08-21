Breizh Sky the latest inspiration for bargain hunters at Arqana's V2 offering

Buyers and sellers at Arqana have only a brief respite before nearly 170 more horses return to the ring on Tuesday for the V2 Yearling Sale.

Although regarded as more of a Championship offering after the Premier League of talent catalogued over the recent three days of the August Sale, this is an event which can still claim its share of top-class graduates at a more pragmatic budget.

The latest has been Breizh Sky, Alessandro Botti's Pedro The Great colt who was led out unsold at just €14,000 two years ago. He won a Listed race as a two-year-old as well as this season's Group 3 Prix Paul de Moussac but, more significantly, has been placed three times at Group 1 level, including in the French Guineas and last month's Prix Jean Prat.

The V2 has actually provided three recent winners of France's first two Classics through Olmedo (bought by Jean-Claude Rouget for €100,000), Coeursamba (Rouget, €40,000) and Teppal (Con Marnane, €60,000).

Among the most high-profile sires to have yearlings catalogued is Zarak, who has a filly from Haras de Grandcamp who can trace to blue hen Wind In Her Hair (lot 391) and a colt (410) from Haras de Saint Vincent. There is a colt by Showcasing (393), a filly by Starspangledbanner (454), two Kodiac colts and half a dozen offerings by Mehmas.

One of the first-crop sires with potential to make a splash, alongside Golden Horde and Hello Youmzain, is Haras de Bouquetot's Prix de l'Abbaye winner Wooded. Among his nine representatives is Haras de la Louviere's March-born filly (345) from an incredibly active family. Her dam, Shoot, is a half-sister to the granddam of Derby runner-up and top-class colt King Of Steel, with the family also intertwined with that of last weekend's Hungerford Stakes winner Witch Hunter.

A Wooded colt (336) from Elevage de Tourgeville is out of a half-sister to the dam of back-to-form Prix de l'Opera winner Place Du Carrousel.

The action gets under way at 11am local time (10am BST).

Read more from Deauville

'I didn't expect him to grow like that!' - No Nay Never colt towers over Arqana class of 2023

'They're two very nice horses' - Coolmore splash €3 million on back-to-back lots at Arqana

‘You can never imagine they will make a sum like that’ - Bucanero Fuerte’s sibling brings €2.4 million at Arqana