'They're two very nice horses' - Coolmore splash €3 million on back-to-back lots at Arqana

The bloodstock world has hardly looked smaller than during the third session of the Arqana August Sale in Deauville on Sunday, when Coolmore’s MV Magnier struck a gasp-inducing bid of €2,200,000.

His target was a colt by French champion sire Siyouni who was bred by the China Horse Club out of an Irish-bred Galileo mare sourced in the United States. Adding to the international melting pot was the identity of the underbidder, as Magnier had to see off a determined effort from leading Japanese trainer Yoshito Yahagi.

The colt hails from a pedigree that is well known to Magnier as he is the third foal out of Hourglass. The dam is a half-sister to outstanding stallion Shamardal and once carried the colours of the Coolmore partners before she was sold to China Horse Club for $1.1 million at Keeneland in November 2019.

Magnier also secured the previous lot into the ring, a Wootton Bassett colt out of an American Pharoah half-sister to Requinto, at €800,000. Both were consigned by leading vendor Ecurie des Monceaux.

As with the Siyouni colt, the son of Wootton Bassett was bred by China Horse Club from a former Coolmore colour bearer in Holy Roman Empress, winner of a Punchestown handicap during her time in training with Aidan O’Brien. Holy Roman Empress joined the China Horse Club broodmare band for 280,000gns.

“They’re two very nice horses and, interestingly enough, we actually sold the two dams a couple of years ago,” said Magnier, who was joined by his father in the dimly lit top deck of the auditorium.

“We’ve come back and bought the progeny because China Horse Club are very good breeders and Monceaux are an incredible farm. They do a very good job raising horses and we’re lucky to get the two of them. They’ll both go to Ballydoyle.”

The Aga Khan’s Haras de Bonneval resident Siyouni is becoming an increasingly important stallion for the Coolmore operation, with the Irish powerhouse standing his sons St Mark’s Basilica and Sottsass, while Paddington will look to cement his position as Ballydoyle’s leading three-year-old in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday.

“Sottsass has had an incredible sale and his yearlings have been very well received,” added Magnier. “He was a very durable horse who could win on quick ground and soft ground, and he won the French Derby in a record time. His stock have sold very well here.

“St Mark’s Basilica is breeding incredible foals, we’re really excited by him and we’re going to send him a lot of good mares, not only up here but also in Australia. Then of course there’s Paddington. He looks like a very special horse so roll on York on Wednesday.”

The Siyouni colt provided Monceaux with its second seven-figure lot of the sale after Godolphin went to €1.25m for the Dubawi colt out of Pretty Spirit on day one.

The farm’s director Henri Bozo said: “Siyouni on Galileo is a magic cross! For Coolmore to buy our two top lots [on Sunday] is a great sign of trust from them, and we wish them all the very best.

"There are more and more new investors at this sale each year, and to have the principals of the big operations here gives everyone confidence.”

