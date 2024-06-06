Attwater and Dare To Dream Racing snare Galileo colt Huxley for 52,000gns

Tattenham Corner trainer Michael Attwater will be welcoming a horse with Epsom flowing through his pedigree after being behind the 52,000gns top lot when the Tattersalls Online Sale concluded on Thursday.

The Dare To Dream Racing syndicate is a major supporter of Attwater's, with Smasher leading the way among the string so far this year with three wins on the board.

There will be hopes that Huxley can fly a good bit higher, given the Niarchos homebred finished fourth behind the Derby winner City Of Troy in a Curragh maiden last July and was beaten just three-quarters of a length by subsequent Dee Stakes winner Capulet later that campaign.

Huxley was second again at Dundalk in March and has been trimmed from Donnacha O'Brien's squad.

A three-year-old colt by the legendary Galileo, he is a sibling of Prix Ganay winner and twice Arc-placed Cloth Of Stars and out of a sister to Oaks winner Light Shift, in turn the dam of Ulysses.

"I've been looking for a better-quality horse for the owners for a while, so hopefully he'll give them some decent days out," said Attwater. "We'll make a plan with him when he gets here."

Huxley was the big mover through a sale which saw 69 lots sold for 663,700gns, working out at an average of 9,619gns and a median 4,200gns.

World Vision, this time a filly by Galileo who was unraced for Karl Burke and registered with owner Zhang Yuesheng, went through for 49,000gns to the Wind Chimes Partnership when offered by Baroda Stud.

Mohammed Hamad Khalifa Al Attiyah bought Mono River, three times a runner-up for William Haggas, for the third highest sum at the session, 39,000gns.

