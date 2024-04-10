'A foundation mare for our programme' - $660,000 Eileen's Dream sets record at Fasig-Tipton April Digital Sale

The Fasig-Tipton April Digital Sale closed on Tuesday with 87 horses sold for $4,274,300. Sale topper Eileen's Dream set a record for a single offering on the digital platform when sold for $660,000.

Eileen's Dream, offered with her 2024 colt by Curlin , sold to DJ Stable to set a high-water mark for the Fasig-Tipton Digital platform, which launched in March 2022. Hill 'n' Dale at Xalapa consigned the daughter of Bernardini, who was bred back to Charlatan .

Eileen's Dream is the dam of four winners from four starters. Among her winners is the Distorted Humor mare Katherine, who produced last year's Saratoga Special Stakes winner Rhyme Schemes. Eileen's Dream also has a two-year-old by War Front , who has not started, and a yearling colt by Curlin, who sold for $600,000 as a weanling in November.

The sale-topper's female family is flush with black type. Eileen's Dream is a half-sister to three stakes horses and two stakes producers, most notably multiple Grade 1 winner Dream Rush.

Dream Rush produced Grade 1 winner Dreaming Of Julia, Graded stakes winner Dream Pauline, and stakes winner and sire Atreides.

Dreaming Of Julia, in turn, produced dual Eclipse champion multimillionaire Malathaat, who won the Breeders' Cup Distaff and Kentucky Oaks, and Grade 2 winner Julia Shining – both by Curlin.

"Anytime you have the opportunity to secure a nice-looking mare from this family, you have to seriously consider it," Jon Green said of Eileen's Dream. "She's got the looks, conformation, female family, broodmare sire and foal pipeline to be a foundation mare for our programme. This is a mare my dad [Leonard Green] particularly wanted. He loves the family and is excited to have a mare and foal like this."

The previous record on the platform belonged to broodmare Amazonian, in foal to Nyquist , who sold for $420,000 to KatieRich Farms from the consignment of Ballysax Bloodstock, agent for the Estate of Glen Todd, during the Glen Todd Dispersal Final Phase in September of 2022.

"We had extremely spirited bidding throughout the sale, especially as it closed this afternoon," said Leif Aaron, Fasig-Tipton's director of digital sales. "The clearance rate was over 90 per cent again. We're very happy with the results for our buyers and sellers."

Overall, 87 of the 94 horses offered were sold for $4,274,300, an average of $49,129, with 20 sold for $50,000 or more. The median was $20,000 and 670 potential buyers registered to bid. The clearance rate was 92.5 per cent.

