25 Dai Walters horses to be sold in Doncaster next month as Goffs UK reveals part-dispersal

This year’s Goffs UK Spring HIT/PTP Sale at Doncaster will see leading owner Dai Walters hold a partial dispersal of his stock, with 25 horses to be offered on the final day of the auction, Thursday, May 25.

Walters Plant Hire has been a leading owner for many years and enjoyed numerous Grade 1 successes, with the likes of Goffs graduate Oscar Whisky in the Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle and Whisper, who claimed consecutive wins at the Grade 1 Stayers’ Hurdle at Aintree.

He has also enjoyed big-race success with William Henry and Al Dancer, while he has a leading chance in Saturday’s Randox Grand National with the Sam Thomas-trained Our Power.

All 25 horses will be consigned by The Hollies and offered without reserve.

The partial dispersal will feature 19 horses-in-training headed by Jazz King, who won his debut chase in March by 12-lengths, Grey Diamond, who won his most recent start over fences in March, and Tzarmix who won his maiden hurdle on his most recent start, also in March.

The draft will also offer four mares including the winning Great Snow, who was also placed in the Grade 2 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, La Pagerie who is a half-sister to the multiple Grade 1 winner Whisper, and Mild Sunday, who is a half-sister to the Grade 1 winner Master Dino.

The draft will also feature two stores by Sea The Stars and Blue Bresil.

This month, Walters' trainer Thomas issued a on the owner's condition as he continues to recover from a helicopter crash in November which left him in intensive care. His convalescence is now taking place at home.

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: “The Doncaster Spring HIT/PTP Sale is the largest National Hunt horses-in-training sale in the world, and we are grateful to Mr Walters and his family for choosing it as an outlet for their Walters Plant Hire partial dispersal.

"The Spring Sale has hosted many high-class dispersals over the years and this draft, which will be offered along with the annual Million In Mind dispersal in May, will certainly be among the highlights for 2023.”

Entries are still being taken for the Goffs UK Spring HIT/PTP Sale and can be made by entering online at . Entries are due by Friday, April 28.

