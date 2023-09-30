Preis der Diana heroine Muskoka lights up Arc Sale at €1.3m - and now for the Prix de l'Opera

The queen of the Arqana Arc Sale was conspicuous by her absence from the beautifully appointed sale ring at Saint-Cloud for her seven-figure sale as Group 1 winner Muskoka was safely tucked up in her stable a couple of kilometres away at Longchamp, where she contests the Prix de l'Opera on Sunday.

That will be her first start in the silks of her new owner, as BBA Ireland's Michael Donohoe brought the hammer down at €1.3 million for the daughter of Sea The Moon, on behalf of an existing client who runs a worldwide breeding and racing operation.

After signing the ticket for the triple black-type winner, Donohoe confirmed the Preis der Diana winner would take up her engagement at Longchamp before further plans are discussed, but her long-term future lies as a broodmare for her new owner.

Muskoka: Preis der Diana winner sold to BBA Ireland's Michael Donohoe for €1.3 million at the Arc Sale Credit: Arqana

He said: "We'll sit down and make a plan after the race. Her trainer, Henk Grewe, does a good job with his horses."

Donohoe and his client were determined to secure the Classic winner, who comes from the family of one of Germany's all-time greats.

"Group 1 winners are hard to come by as they don't come on the market that often," he said. "She has Monsun on her page, and he is one of the great influences in breeding."

Muskoka was bred by Lars-Wilhelm Baumgarten out of Morning Mist, an unraced Peintre Celebre half-sister to the Prix du Jockey Club and Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner and sire Brametot.

Their dam Morning Light is a Law Society half-sister to the brilliant Monsun, the dual Group 1 Europa Preis winner, and one of Europe's best stallions over the past two decades.

