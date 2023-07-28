Pinatubo's sibling Panarea scores at Ascot

Panarea, a Lope De Vega three-parts sister to Pinatubo, made a promising winning debut at Ascot for owner-breeder Godolphin when she showed a similar willing attitude to her older sibling to defeat the more experienced Rawaasi.

Continuing the naming theme which originated with their second dam Mount Elbrus, she is named after a Sicilian volcanic island but did not need to be as explosive when successful for Charlie Appleby and William Buick in the six furlong fillies' novice.

Pinatubo was crowned European champion two-year-old of 2019 with a rating of 128, the highest since Celtic Swing, and the son of Shamardal went on to add the Prix Jean Prat to his juvenile top-level successes in the National and Dewhurst Stakes. Never out of the first three in ten career starts, the triple Group 1 winner was retired to stand at Darley's Dalham Hall Stud and his first yearlings are due to sell next month.

Her three-parts brother had notched up a treble of successes including the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot at this stage of his two-year-old career, and would earn his first Group victory in Goodwood's Vintage Stakes.

She is also a half-sister to Sundoro, by Sea The Stars, who did not make her debut until July of her three-year-old season for Henri-Alex Pantall but went on to win four times in 15 races including twice at Listed level last season.

Their dam Lava Flow has a perfect record as a broodmare with Panarea the fifth winner from as many runners out of the Dalakhani mare, herself a Listed winner in the Prix de la Flandrie at three. Lava Flow is a half-sister to the Group 1 Gran Criterium second Strobilus out of the aforementioned Mount Elbrus who won the Listed Prix Petite Etoile.

It's a branch of a family that has achieved much across the globe; Mount Elbrus' dam El Jazirah is an unraced Kris full-sister to the diminutive Prix de Diane winner Rafha, who gained renown as the dam of Sprint Cup winner and leading sire Invincible Spirit, Kodiac whose most recent Group 1 winner came in the Prix Jean Prat courtesy of Good Guess, Group 3 winner Acts Of Grace who is the dam of multiple Group 1 winner Mishriff, and Massarra who won the Listed Empress Stakes and is the dam of Group 1 winner Nayarra.

El Jazirah is also a half-sister to Lady O'Reilly's Blandford Stakes winner Chiang Mai, who produced Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes winner Chinese White by Lava Flow's sire Dalakhani. Another half-sister, Al Anood, is the dam of Group 1 winner and Australian champion first season sire Pride Of Dubai who is a son of Street Cry, a full-brother to Shamardal's dam Helsinki, and El Jazirah's half-sister by Generous, whose 1991 victory in the King George remains the best on Racing Post Ratings, is the second dam of Breeders' Cup Mile and Matriarch Stakes winner Uni.

The Ascot race won by Panarea had Shamardal's bloodlines encoded in its result with runner-up Rawaasi a daughter of Blue Point, the Group 1-winning sprinter by Shamardal who is currently leading the race to be crowned first season sire.

