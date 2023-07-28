Racing Post logo
News
premium

'She was always a lovely, balanced filly' - Blame filly Raimunda proves stateside venture worthwhile for Middlebrooks

Kitty Trice speaks to the owner-breeders about a rewarding summer spell

Raimunda: daughter of Blame struck at Haydock for her owner-breeders Gary and Lesley Middlebrook
Raimunda: daughter of Blame struck at Haydock for her owner-breeders Gary and Lesley Middlebrook

A soggy Saturday meeting at Haydock is not the first place one would expect a daughter of Breeders' Cup hero and Claiborne Farm sire Blame to run at - but that is exactly the case with Gary and Lesley Middlebrook's homebred Raimunda. 

The three-year-old had run very creditably on her first two starts for Daniel and Claire Kubler - the latter is the daughter of the Middlebrooks - including when fourth to the exciting Al Asifah at Haydock in May, but she put some better-fancied rivals to the sword when coming home by three lengths at the Lancashire track. 

She sports the blue and grey silks of the Lake District-based owner-breeders whose most prominent successes have come with Eric Alston's crack sprinter Reverence in the Sprint Cup and Nunthorpe, the multiple black type winners Love Everlasting and Riberac, plus Chesham Stakes winner Helm Bank. Most notably, those four names are all homebreds. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 28 July 2023Last updated 17:12, 28 July 2023
