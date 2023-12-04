Not one but two siblings to Group 1 winners set for debut in hot-looking Wolverhampton maiden

Superb Force and Roobeena

Best Racing Odds Guaranteed at BetMGM EBF Maiden Stakes (6.30)

What’s the story?

Two for the price of one in terms of siblings to Group 1 winners, that’s what.

Superb Force, owned by Yuesheng Zhang and trained by Andrew Balding, was a 170,000gns purchase at Book 1 last year, from McCracken Farms, who also bred the colt.

He is by Night Of Thunder and out of Al Andalyya, a daughter of Kingmambo who went winless in five starts on the track but has done much better at paddocks.

Her second foal, by Kodiac, was Best Solution, a nine-time winner, including three at the highest level. The Godolphin horse won the Grosser Preis von Berlin, the Grosser Preis von Baden and the Caulfield Cup. Not surprisingly, he has ended up at stud in Germany and is standing 2024 at Gestut Lunzen at €5,000.

Al Andalyya has also thrown Best Solution’s full-brother El Bodegon, winner of the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud for James Ferguson, before joining Chris Waller in Australia.

As for Roobeena, who gets 5lb from the colts and geldings in the seven-furlong contest, she is trained by Roger Varian for Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum.

She is by Calyx and was bred by Essafinaat Uk Ltd out of Makfi’s daughter Astrelle, a dual winner for Marco Botti whose first four runners as a broodmare have all won.

Her first foal, Fearless King, by Kigman, won the German 2,000 Guineas, while her second. Just Beautiful, by Pride Of Dubai, landed this year’s Lanwades Stud Stakes, likewise a Group 2. She was a 625,000gns purchase at the 2021 Tattersalls December Mares Sales.

Next came McKulick, by Frankel, a Book 1 yearling who was sent out by Chad Brown to win the Grade 1 Belmont Oaks last year.

What else of note?

It’s got to be said Wolverhampton is playing host to plenty of blue-blooded youngsters this autumn and winter, and as such could be a track referenced in plenty of big winners in the coming years.

This looks another deep contest, and Galloping On, Super Saiyan, Loved By You and Tiaraqueen will be among the fancied runners. If either of Superb Force or Roobeena can make their presence felt here, it will not be for a soft landing on their debut.

