Early Christmas shopping at BBAG as Muelheimer tops the online sale

Muelheimer, a two-year-old son of former Haras de Bouquetot sire Shalaa, topped the BBAG Christmas Online Sale making €35,000 to Andi Wyss during the timed auction which was held throughout the weekend.

Offered by GTM GmbH, the syndicate who had the juvenile in training with Axel Kleinkorres, Muelheimer had run three times in the autumn and earned placed finishes on his last two starts the most recent of which was when runner-up over 1,700m at Krefeld last month.

Qualified for French premiums, he is the second runner out of Apple Chicha who was a winner at three in Senones when trained by Joel Boisnard. Apple Chicha is a Sunday Break half-sister to Iteration who was second in the Listed Prix Delahante and is the dam of Angry Skies, second during the current Australian season in the Listed Gothic Stakes at Caulfield.

Her unraced Dream Well half-sister, Ana Luna, is the dam of Grade 1 Garden City Stakes winner and Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf third Alterite. Dianaba, their half-sister by Diktat, is the dam of Listed winner Yuman by Literato - the sire of Alterite - and of Kindly Dismiss, a Listed-placed daughter of Excellent Art and now the dam of two Listed winners by Kendargent in Kendly and Surrey Mist.

Muelheimer's second dam, Lunaba, is a winning Anabaa half-sister to Group 3 Prix Penelope and Prix de Flore winner Celimene and Listed winner Lunaska, herself the dam of a Listed winner in Luna Royale.

Just one other lot made more than €25,000 during the sale with Alaska Tiger, a triple winner by Maxios selling for €27,500 to Kanapin Zharas. Consigned by Stall Oberlausitz, who also bred the four-year-old colt, he won twice in October for trainer Stefan Richter and is out of Al Quintana. The daughter of Sholokhov was a Listed winner at Munich and is a half-sister to Atlanta City, a three-year-old daughter of Free Eagle who was third this year in the Listed Grosser Preis der Mehl-Muehlens-Stiftung.

Zharas was the biggest spender on Sunday, picking up three horses for a total of €52,500. He also bought Sandro Boticelli, a two-year-old son of The Gurkha and a half-brother to a pair of Group 3 winners; Schwarzgold Rennen winner Survey by Big Shuffle and Shadow Sadness, a Soldier Hollow gelding who won the Fruhjahrs-Preis der des Bankhauses Metzler. Fourth on his only start, he was consigned by Rennstall Almenrader and made €18,500.

His least expensive purchase was La Donna, a three-year-old daughter of Adlerflug who was a winner over 2,000m at Munich in July. Offered by Rennstall Figge, she made €6,500 and traces her line back La Luganese, dam of champion La Blue and Lomita, the Premio Lydia Tesio winner.

A total of 52 of the 128 lots offered were sold at a clearance rate of 41 per cent which generated turnover of €296,500. That was almost identical to last year's sale which grossed €296,000. The average grew by 16 per cent year-on-year to €5,702 while the median jumped by 15 points to €5,730.

