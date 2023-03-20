Nina Carberry moving into the fast lane with Goffs Dubai consignment

One of jump racing’s most familiar faces was missing from last week’s Cheltenham jamboree. Nina Carberry, who is still clinging on to her record of riding the most winners of the Cross Country Chase despite Keith Donoghue drawing level on four this year, was instead concentrating on the final preparations for her two juveniles engaged in Tuesday’s Goffs Dubai Sale.

Carberry and her Broad Meadow Stables joins those of several other National Hunt luminaries, Norman Williamson and Carberry's sister-in-law Katie Walsh, in taking a serious interest in the world of the breeze-ups.

Alongside her husband, Ted Walsh jnr, Carberry has been preparing a small squad from their yard near Fairyhouse for a couple of years and was almost ready with one horse for Dubai 12 months ago before deciding that it required a bit more time.

She has brought two colts, a Zoustar (lot 43) out of Listed-placed Golden Spell and one of the first-crop members by Derby winner Masar (37) who has plenty of international black type on his page.

Nina Carberry's Masar colt breezes in Dubai Credit: Dubai Racing Club

"I think the sun's been good for them," she said.

"We’re trying to build it up every year but it’s very hard because you're trying to buy the right model, probably to suit the breeze-up game. It’s not an easy game but we’ve got six through this year, one more than last year, and we're giving it our best shot."

Spectators did not get to see Carberry’s frame actually in the saddle during Monday’s breeze, where both entries strode out nicely as required, but the 38-year-old has been riding them at every other step of the way.

"I really enjoy it," she added. "I love breaking them in and bringing them along, teaching them. Hopefully they make a profit at the end and go again. It’s a nice business model as you’re in and out in six months and can keep trying to turn them over."

Of her two entries, Carberry said: "We try to look at everything at the yearling sales and Mark McStay of Avenue Bloodstock helps me a lot.

"The Zoustar is very nice, a real robust type of horse, a big lad. The two of them were bought at Doncaster and have grown into nice models, it’ll be interesting to see how they’re received in Dubai, but with a bit of luck they’ll do well.

"The Masar has probably turned inside out - he was quite small when he arrived and now he’s a big horse. I’ll be interested to see how the Masars do. From the fellow I have, I wouldn’t put anyone off them because he goes well."

Aside from her breeze-up duties, Carberry has continued to become a genuine celebrity at home. She has been a coach on Ireland's Fittest Family and this time last year was just about to win Ireland's Dancing With The Stars competition. Her small number of jumps graduates have also been receiving high marks from the judges.

Carberry was one of the names behind Willie Mullins’ multiple Graded winner Allegorie De Vassy, who was second in last Friday’s Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

She says: "A few of us bought her as a yearling in France and she’s out of a half-sister to [Karl Burke’s Flat champion] Laurens, by No Risk At All; that’s why we bought her, she had a very good pedigree.

"I pre-trained her and then she headed off to Marcel Rolland, where she was placed at Auteuil before Willie bought us off. I’m delighted she's doing well for him."

Nina Carberry pre-trained the top mare Allegorie De Vassy Credit: Donall Farmer

Carberry is also the breeder of Jeune Belle, who was a brave fourth for trainer Lucy Wadham and owner James Summers in a Listed mares’ bumper at Sandown this month. She both owned and rode the dam Jeunopse over hurdles.

"She was unlucky not to finish third - I was screaming, ’Get some black type!" Carberry laughs. "She was a lovely big mare, I sold her at the August Sale in Tattersalls two years ago. It would be great if she went and won for them, they have the other half-sister Game On For Glory as well."

At least for the next few weeks, Carberry’s eye will have to be trained more on her smaller, speedier horses.

She says: "I’ve got two going for the Tattersalls Craven Sale, a Lope De Vega filly and a Showcasing colt, a lovely Advertise going to Goresbridge.

"It’s not a large amount but nice quality. We try not to go mad for numbers, it’s not easy to do that but we hope for a good year."

