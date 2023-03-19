Advertisement
'It's all pressure until the horse sells' - Colm Kennedy looks ahead to the Dubai Breeze-Up Sale

Aisling Crowe chats to the consignor hoping his No Nay Never colt can put Drumphea Stables' name in lights

Colm Kennedy (right) wants to take Drumphea Stables to the next level
Colm Kennedy (right) wants to take Drumphea Stables to the next level

As the sun gets lower behind the unmistakable Meydan grandstand on Tuesday evening, a young breeze-up consignor from Carlow will be hoping that the No Nay Never colt strutting around the sales ring will herald a bright new dawn for his business.

Colm Kennedy's Drumphea Stables consigns a single horse in the Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up Sale and the dark bay colt also has the distinction of being the only horse in the sale by last year's champion two-year-old sire.

This sales season is just the fifth that Drumphea Stables has been in existence for, and this No Nay Never colt represents a further step in the operation's evolution, with the potential to accelerate growth and development.

author image
Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist
Published on 19 March 2023Last updated 15:58, 19 March 2023
more inBloodstock
