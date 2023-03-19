'It's all pressure until the horse sells' - Colm Kennedy looks ahead to the Dubai Breeze-Up Sale

As the sun gets lower behind the unmistakable Meydan grandstand on Tuesday evening, a young breeze-up consignor from Carlow will be hoping that the No Nay Never colt strutting around the sales ring will herald a bright new dawn for his business.

Colm Kennedy's Drumphea Stables consigns a single horse in the Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up Sale and the dark bay colt also has the distinction of being the only horse in the sale by last year's champion two-year-old sire.

This sales season is just the fifth that Drumphea Stables has been in existence for, and this No Nay Never colt represents a further step in the operation's evolution, with the potential to accelerate growth and development.