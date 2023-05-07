Advertisement
'We're here to help and promote your horse' - Racehorse Trader ready for business with new team and office

Kitty Trice drops in to the bricks and mortar Newmarket home of a business with a global reach online

Alice Boman, Andrew Tinkler and Amy Drummond of Racehorse Trader
Alice Boman, Andrew Tinkler and Amy Drummond of Racehorse TraderCredit: Racehorse Trader

In what is a competitive post-Covid era of online auctions and sales websites, Racehorse Trader's Alice Boman and Amy Drummond are determined to make a mark. 

Based a stone's throw away from Tattersalls' Park Paddocks and Newmarket High Street, Racehorse Trader is in new hands having been founded by Michael Harris, former chief executive of the Racehorse Owners Association, in October 2012. 

Boman, who purchased the website along with co-director and racehorse owner Ed Babington last year, explains: "Ed has always had a huge interest in racing and we were having a conversation about online sales and then an email came from Michael saying the business was for sale. 

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 7 May 2023Last updated 15:40, 7 May 2023
