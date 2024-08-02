Titan sires lending a helping hand as Lead Artist shows exciting potential at Goodwood

It is not exactly a shock that a mix of genes from two of the world's leading stallions would conjure up some pretty smart prospects.

Both champion sires, Darley's Dubawi and Juddmonte's Frankel are rivals in many senses but daughters of each have been lending a hand to the other.

Frankel's results with Dubawi mares have produced top-class performers in 2021 Derby and King George hero Adayar, 2022 Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs and last season's Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf. According to Racing Post database statistics, that nick has produced 30 individual winners from 37 runners at a clip of 81 per cent.

The early signs also look good for the reverse nick.

That was demonstrated at Glorious Goodwood on Friday through comfortable Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes winner Lead Artist. Juddmonte's homebred, trained by John and Thady Gosden and expertly ridden by Kieran Shoemark on the Sussex Downs, is a lightly raced and exciting sort, while his pedigree is second to none.

After his winning ride, Shoemark reflected on that point when saying: "Juddmonte are one of the most important owner-breeders in the industry and they have a lot of horses in with John and Thady, so it's important to ride them winners."

Lead Artist hits the front at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker

The three-year-old is the first foal out of Frankel's daughter Obligate, a winner of the Prix de Sandringham and third in the Prix Rothschild for Pascal Bary.

The eight-year-old is in turn out of the unraced Oasis Dream mare Responsible, a daughter of blue hen Hasili and therefore a half-sibling to brilliant sire Dansili and top-flight winners Banks Hill, Intercontinental, Heat Haze, Cacique and Champs Elysees.

It doesn't always work out, of course, but that Lead Artist looks a high-class prospect can be confidently attributed to her being by one of the world's best sires and from arguably the most prolific family in the stud book.

Lead Artist is one of five winners from just nine runners by Dubawi and out of Frankel mares.

The others include Queen Me, Jaber Abdullah's daughter of Lowther Stakes winner Queen Kindly, and Cheveley Park's homebred Formal, a promising winner on her debut at Newbury last month.

She is the first foal out of Falmouth Stakes winner Veracious, while Juddmonte's winning four-year-old filly Cherry is out of stakes scorer and Ribblesdale Stakes second Mori, herself a daughter of champion Midday.

Following the penultimate day of five at Glorious Goodwood, Dubawi leads the way in the sires' standings with three winners, Sussex hero Notable Speech and Friday's closing handicap winner Assailant joining Lead Artist in the winner's enclosure, plus a runner-up in Lord Of Love.

Fellow Darley sire Blue Point also has three winners in Raqiya, Blue Prince and Friday's King George Stakes scorer Big Evs.

A trio of stallions can boast two winners, namely Galileo (Kyprios and Jan Brueghel), Oasis Dream (Aomori City and Friday's conditions stakes winner Haunted Dream) and Sioux Nation (Coto De Caza and Shagraan).

