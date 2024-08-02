'She knows how to find the finish line' - latest chapter in McKulick tale gives connections joy

Naming a horse after a famous or special person is not a guarantee for success.

Sometimes it works out fabulously and sometimes, well, the horse fades into obscurity. History buffs may remember Chris Evert, the 1974 champion three-year-old filly named for the famed tennis star.

But do they remember her stablemate, Bobby Murcer, named for the New York Yankees outfielder? That's unlikely.

Which is why there were so many smiles on Thursday when five-year-old McKulick, named after a person who meant so much to trainer Chad Brown, added another laurel to a career in the $250,000 Glens Falls Stakes at Saratoga for a second year in a row.

A Grade 1 winner at three when landing the Belmont Oaks, this Grade 2 score was her sixth Graded victory and took her earnings to nearly $2 million.

Bred by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum's Essafinaat, the daughter of Frankel sold to agent Mike Ryan for 180,000gns from Tattersalls Book 1 in 2020, when consigned by Hazelwood Bloodstock.

She is the third foal out of the Group-placed Makfi mare Astrelle, making her a half-sister to Group 2 winners Fearless King and Just Beautiful, by Kingman and Pride Of Dubai respectively. Astrelle also has an unnamed two-year-old filly by Pinatubo.

Poignantly, McKulick is named after Brown's late bookkeeper and friend Mary McKulick.

"This is just a great story," said Brown. "[Mary McKulick's] two brothers are here today and it's great they were here to be a part of such a special day for everyone.

"When she was younger, we really wanted to stretch her out in distance. Once we got her there, I think cutting her back in between certain races became more of a challenge than we anticipated. I tried to pull her back and she wasn't as effective any more as she was with the three-turn races. You just have to run in those races now and she'll certainly now be running longer distances."

Owner Seth Klarman added: "She's the best. She loves it here and knows how to find the finish line. She's a lovely filly who is going to make a lovely momma at some point."

