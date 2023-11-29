ThoroughBid to waive entry fee for unsold lots at Christmas Sale

Online auction house ThoroughBid has decided to tempt vendors by waiving its entry fee for any lots that fail to sell at its upcoming Christmas Sale on Wednesday December 20.

The standard entry fee of £250 plus VAT will only be charged to lots that sell, while those going for the £350 bespoke entry format with professional videography and photography will only have to pay £100 plus VAT if they are left with the horse on their hands.

Entries for the Christmas Sale close on Wednesday December 8 and can be made online.

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said: "With plenty of confidence taken from our latest clearance rates, we’re happy to offer some insurance for vendors and will only be charging an entry fee for horses that sell.

"Hopefully this risk-free consignment will pave the way to making selling more affordable for a host of people in the industry, while selling online can also help yards avoid the extra staff and travel costs incurred by travelling to sales.

"Times are especially tough at the moment, with the costs of keeping and selling horses ever increasing. As such, we’re really wanting to support our industry here, and hope that we’re providing some financial aid at what can be a difficult time of year for so many."

ThoroughBid is also continuing its Point2Rules Bonus into the 2023/24 season, whereby any pointer sold through their platform that goes on to win under rules on debut will earn £5,000 for its new connections.

