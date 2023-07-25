Third Time Lucki and West Cork among Newbould family draft at Goffs August Sale

Smart jumpers Third Time Lucki and West Cork feature among a partial dispersal by owners Mike and Eileen Newbould at next month's Goffs August Sale at Doncaster.

The Newboulds are putting 13 horses through the ring via consignor Jamie Railton and the draft includes all the recent horses of note to have raced for Dan Skelton as well as two stores and three National Hunt mares, all of which will be offered in foal and with foals at foot.

Third Time Lucki is a nine-time winner, several times in Graded company while West Cork landed the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2021. Prolific hurdler William Of York is also in the draft.

A line-up of 148 horses have been catalogued for the event, which will be held from 10am on August 9. The sale will offer a session of horses-in-training and stores along with smaller numbers of mares and young stock.

There is also another partial dispersal from Gigginstown House Stud, numbering seven and including the likes of the Grade 3 winner Highland Charge and Grade 2 placed Decimation.

Accomplished hurdler West Cork is also due to be offered Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Almost every major trainer or owner from the National Hunt world has lots catalogued to sell, while among the store section are progeny by the likes of Doctor Dino, Blue Bresil, Golden Horn, Kayf Tara, Sea The Moon and Yeats.

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: "The August Sale follows on from our largest UK National Hunt sale of the year, the Spring Sale, and hosts our second of four UK store sessions in 2023, the final two being the two-year-old store sessions in the September and Yorton Sales.

“We would like to extend our thanks to Mike and Eileen Newbould, who will host a partial dispersal of their racing interests which is headed by the dual Grade 2 winner Third Time Lucki. Along with the Gigginstown House Stud partial dispersal, an annual draft at Doncaster HIT Sales which has produced many highlights over the years, there are plenty of lots to capture the attention of buyers."

Supplementary entries will be taken up to the time of the sale.

