Group performers propelling Coolmore's Calyx to the front rank of the class of 2023

The petals of his stallion career are unfurling to reveal a vibrant display of colour as Calyx's first crop have bloomed with the onset of high summer.

At Newmarket's July meeting, his daughter Persian Dreamer was victorious in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and in so doing became the first Group winner by a member of the class of 2023.

That Calyx should be the sire to achieve this milestone ahead of his contemporaries should come as no surprise, given his own precocious racing record. The seven-year-old was the first Group winner sired by Kingman when he triumphed in the Coventry Stakes of 2018, just ten days after he made a winning debut at the July course. As an aside, the horse in third that day was Khaadem who made his own Group 1 breakthrough at Royal Ascot last month.