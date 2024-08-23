Racing Post logo
News

'There’s lots of quality in this catalogue' - ThoroughBid August Sale entries revealed

Grand Roi: Grade 2 winner having transferred to Gordon Elliott and Bective Stud in 2020
Grand Roi: among the entries for the saleCredit: Lorraine O'Sullivan (racingpost.com/photos)

Drafts from Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott feature among the lots for ThoroughBid's August Sale, which takes place next Thursday from 9am. 

Mullins will offer Dacman (lot 21), a half-brother to Grade 1-winning hurdler Sir Gerhard, El Fabienne (34), whose dam is a half-sister to the top-class El Fabiolo, and Flat winner Immelmann (29), while Elliott's team includes the dual-purpose The Tide Turns (20), a winner on the all-weather and over hurdles. He was also Graded-placed as a novice hurdler.

Grand Roi (16), a son of Spanish Moon, won the Grade 2 Grant Thornton Hurdle for Elliott and has also run three times at the Cheltenham Festival. He will be consigned by Will Hickman-Jones. 

The Tide Turns and Jack Kennedy winning the 2m maiden hurdle at Punchestown
The Tide Turns: winner on the Flat and over hurdlesCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Judy Craymer has a dispersal of her racing and breeding stock, including broodmare Rock Chick Supremo (41) and her five-year-old Kayf Tara daughter Cher Tara (30).TS Equine also offers a yearling filly by Santiago out of a half-sister to dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll (11).

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said: “It’s great to have a deep catalogue full of quality and interest once again. Our offer of risk-free consignment, where vendors only pay if they sell, looks to be making a big impact.

"There’s lots of quality in this catalogue, particularly some nice young jumpers from the Willie Mullins stable, while there’s also a good mix of broodmares, stores and proven horses in training. We’re also delighted to be handling the dispersal of Judy Craymer’s racing and breeding stock, which should draw plenty of attention when bidding begins at 9am next Thursday."

The catalogue can be found here

