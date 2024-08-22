- More
How Galileo came to redefine the meaning of brilliance in a sire
Aisling Crowe with an appreciation of the late great stallion following his 100th individual top-level winner
Galileo's achievement in siring 100 individual Group/Grade 1 winners has redrawn the outlines of what greatness in a stallion looks like. He is the breed-shaping phenomenon who has crafted an extraordinary legacy.
The modern history of those famed institutions Coolmore and Ballydoyle would be unrecognisable without Galileo, but so too would this sport and industry. Galileo has shaped the breed in a way unimaginable with the passing of his sire Sadler's Wells.
Galileo's status as a Coolmore sire and Aidan O'Brien's position at Ballydoyle produced a symbiotic relationship which enabled the stallion and the trainer to conquer previously uncalibrated heights.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBloodstock
Last updated
- First night jitters at Deauville as stallions prepare for yearling premiere
- Newton stresses need for structural changes in funding at Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association AGM
- 'He has such an incredible mind he can come back' - Charyn the latest Dark Angel to take wing for Grangemore
- Lake Victoria a milestone for Frankel as Juddmonte's superstar reaches a century of Group winners
- ‘I spent four weeks on life support . . . and the foal was in a bad way’ - the remarkable tale of an owner-breeder and his racehorse who both beat the odds
- First night jitters at Deauville as stallions prepare for yearling premiere
- Newton stresses need for structural changes in funding at Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association AGM
- 'He has such an incredible mind he can come back' - Charyn the latest Dark Angel to take wing for Grangemore
- Lake Victoria a milestone for Frankel as Juddmonte's superstar reaches a century of Group winners
- ‘I spent four weeks on life support . . . and the foal was in a bad way’ - the remarkable tale of an owner-breeder and his racehorse who both beat the odds