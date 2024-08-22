Racing Post logo
Bloodstock
premium

How Galileo came to redefine the meaning of brilliance in a sire

Aisling Crowe with an appreciation of the late great stallion following his 100th individual top-level winner

Galileo, broodmare sire of Calyx's Group 2 winner, occupied by the box of another Coolmore recruit from Juddmonte
An image familiar with visitors to the Coolmore stallion yard

Galileo's achievement in siring 100 individual Group/Grade 1 winners has redrawn the outlines of what greatness in a stallion looks like. He is the breed-shaping phenomenon who has crafted an extraordinary legacy.

The modern history of those famed institutions Coolmore and Ballydoyle would be unrecognisable without Galileo, but so too would this sport and industry. Galileo has shaped the breed in a way unimaginable with the passing of his sire Sadler's Wells.

Galileo's status as a Coolmore sire and Aidan O'Brien's position at Ballydoyle produced a symbiotic relationship which enabled the stallion and the trainer to conquer previously uncalibrated heights. 

