'There are some battles you have to know how to lose' - death of top-level-winning sire Pastorius aged 14

Haras de la Hetraie has announced the death of its top-level-winning sire Pastorius at the age of 14 - the son of Soldier Hollow was found to be suffering from multinodular pulmonary fibrosis syndrome.

It is a major blow for the French stud, which had also lost Motivator's promising Grade 1-winning son For Fun due to peritonitis a few weeks earlier, as Pastorius's career had been blossoming, with Dalika becoming a first Grade 1 winner for her sire in last year's Beverly D Stakes.

Pastorius, also responsible for five other Flat black-type winners, had also been making significant inroads with his jumps performers, including Zenta, the winner of a Grade 3 juvenile hurdle at Fairyhouse last month for Willie Mullins and fine third in Friday's Triumph Hurdle.

Other notables for the ill-fated sire include last year's Grade 1 Prix Cambaceres Hurdle third Bolero and Listed Prix Roger Saint Chase scorer Campinas.

Zenta: Grade 3 winner and Triumph Hurdle third is a promising performer for the late Pastorius Credit: Patrick McCann

Pascal Noue of Haras de la Hetraie said: "Pastorius was showing unexplained symptoms in the days preceding the Route des Etalons, which is why we made the decision not to take part in the show despite his strong results last year.

"Very soon after that he was diagnosed with multinodular pulmonary fibrosis syndrome, caused by Equine Herpes Virus 5. Fortunately it's not a very common illness, but the outcome is usually bleak. He underwent intensive treatments and his condition seemed to stabilise to such an extent that we could envisage a situation where he might cover some mares at the end of the breeding season.

"However, in the past 48 hours his condition deteriorated to the point that the treatments were no longer justified."

Haras de la Hetraie's Pascal Noue

He continued: "I would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the last few weeks and all the vets, specialists and friends whom I have asked about this disease so I could learn more and who have always been there with kindness.

"I also have to mention the unfailing support of Pastorius's co-owners and all the team at the stud, who put on a brave face and were so professional even though we all feared what would happen to Pastorius. There are some battles you have to know how to lose.

"I also want to say to Edwige that I know she did her best, and more, every day by his side. Nobody can do the impossible but, thanks to you, we had hope and you can have no regrets, you did all you could right to the end. Thomas, Jules and you are in good shape and that is the main thing after all. I thank you. We thank you."

