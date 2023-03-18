Variety adds to the reasons to celebrate the Cheltenham Festival

It did feel as if all racing’s troubles were brushed to one side during that glorious spell on Tuesday afternoon.

There will be plenty more stars in the ascendancy and captivating finishes through the coming months, but Constitution Hill taking another effortless step towards fulfilling true greatness and Honeysuckle seeming to cock an adversarial eye towards Love Envoi before walking back to lusty acclaim and a poignant and heartfelt reception for her trainer Henry de Bromhead will surely stand up to scrutiny against the best moments of the year that any sport can proffer, not just this one.

There’s just something about Cheltenham that’s different, it just matters that bit more. The atmosphere was back to being a bit more like the convivial type of the old days, even if issues remain. I heard fewer Irish voices aside from those with a professional involvement, and the price of entrance and local accommodation, in particular, must be having an effect on that score, but anyone lucky enough to have been there will remember it for a long time.