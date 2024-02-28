'One thing that's stuck out is the support for both small breeders and trainers' - Harrison Everett's Flying Start blog

Our latest Godolphin Flying Start blog comes from Harrison Everett, from New South Wales, whose interest in thoroughbreds derives from his childhood love of horses, having grown up on his parents' broodmare property, Meredith Park, in the Southern Highlands. During his time at the University of New South Wales he embarked on an internship at Taylor Construction, where he was a project intern on the Winx Stand at Royal Randwick. Post-graduation, he has gained experience at Arrowfield Stud in Australia and Three Chimneys Farm in the US

Upon arriving in Kentucky, we were given an extremely warm welcome despite the freezing winter arrival. Reuniting with fellow trainees after the festive Christmas break was a wholesome experience. For me, returning to Kentucky feels like stepping back into a familiar rhythm, having spent seven excellent months at Three Chimneys last year.

Now, with an ever-broadening perspective, I have been able to come back with a further rounded and developed thoroughbred knowledge. As we approach the two-month mark of our journey, the Bluegrass has provided a multitude of new experiences, mateship, and excellent insights into racing within Kentucky while providing a glimpse into the interaction of other jurisdictions around the country.

Comparing Kentucky's thoroughbred industry to our experiences in both England and Ireland has been both enlightening and enriching. Engaging with a wide range of industry insiders has provided an invaluable understanding of the industry here and the overall interaction that it has between the other states.

One thing that has particularly stuck out to me here in Kentucky is the amount of support it provides for both small breeders and trainers. This has been done through the likes of breeding incentives and a prize-money injection into its maiden races. This has been primarily funded through the likes of the Historic Horse Racing Machines. It is great to see the support and dedication Kentucky provides into the thoroughbred industry here.

Our initial weeks were accompanied by visiting some of the stunning local farms. Witnessing stallion parades at Godolphin and Airdrie Stud, featuring renowned names like Nyquist, Cody’s Wish and Mage, left an indelible impression. January saw us delving into study, complemented by practical experiences such as attending the January Horses of All Ages Sale at Keeneland. Here, we assisted with parading mares and inspecting weanlings alongside the Godolphin bloodstock team.

As we have progressed through our stay here, we have been enrolled in a nutrition module at the University of Kentucky, being lectured by the well-respected Dr Laurie Lawrence. Through this module, we have enjoyed learning about the impact nutrition has on overall equine health and performance.

A highlight for many of us has also been having the chance to assist bloodstock agents of our choosing at the Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed February. This opportunity allowed us to expand our knowledge of the type of racehorse that America produces. Further, this sale allowed us to meet new people and witness the fast-paced sales culture here.

Harrison Everett (centre, back row) and his fellow Godolphin Flying Start trainees

Personally, the commencement of the 12-week rotations has been a highlight. As we lead up to the Kentucky Derby, mornings are filled with rotations across various industry sectors, from farm management and foaling to training and the rehabilitation of racehorses. All in all, this has offered us a diverse array of experiences. This hands-on approach, coupled with afternoon classes, strikes a perfect balance between theory and practice, enriching our immersion in the industry.

Although it isn’t spring racing, we have been able to attend some race meets and had the opportunity to go to the newly redeveloped Turfway Park to witness their renowned night meets. Here we got to see behind the scenes accompanied by the stewards. Further, we were educated on the balanced instalment of Historic Horse Racing Machines that help sustain the prize money here in the state of Kentucky.

We are all very much looking forward to our remaining time here in Kentucky. I would like to take this time to thank everyone who has played a part so far in providing me and my fellow trainees with their time and knowledge. We are all very grateful to have this opportunity and look forward to making the most of what we gain from our remaining time spent here in “the horse capital”, Kentucky.

