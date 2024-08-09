'I found it a really rewarding experience' - Lizzie Jelfs riding high after Magnolia Cup success

Nearly three months on from discussing her journey towards the Magnolia Cup in these pages, British-born racing media personality Lizzie Jelfs on Friday reflected on a job well done having returned to Australia a Glorious Goodwood winner.

Based in Sydney, and working for leading broadcasters Channel 7 and Racing.com, as well as being host of panel show Get On Extra, the popular and respected figure took Goodwood by storm when winning the annual charity race last week on the Harry Eustace-trained Reins Reigns Rains, or Ancient Times to give the six-year-old his racing-under-rules name.

Along with the other 11 female riders, Jelfs underwent a stringent riding and fitness regime ahead of the race on the third day of Glorious Goodwood. It was partly about setting and achieving a personal goal for the Oxford-born Jelfs, who has worked for some of Australia’s leading trainers having cut her teeth at Charlie Egerton's much closer to home.

“The whole thing was amazing," she said. "I think the build-up for me started in the preparation and I got a lot out of it, like getting fit and getting back on a horse, more than I thought I would. I found it a really rewarding experience.

“On the day itself you get slightly nervous but as soon as you walk the track and listen to all the information from George Baker and Katie Margarson, you get back into the experience of being around horses.

"I knew it would be over quickly, so I thought I should enjoy it.”

Lizzie Jelfs enjoys the moment with her fellow Magnolia Cup riders

Being part of a close-knit group, which included Riding a Dream Academy graduate Aamilah Aswat and international heptathlete Ellen Barber, was another aspect of participating in the Magnolia Cup that Jelfs enjoyed.

“I came in very late [to the race] but it was like I’d been there the whole time, and it was a lovely experience [with the group],” she said.

Despite being unfamiliar with flag starts, Jelfs was in the zone come last Thursday and ready for what the Magnolia Cup might throw at her. It turned out that she was as ice-cool in the saddle as she is in front of the camera.

“Harry said to me, ‘Let him do his own thing, he’s really uncomplicated and puts himself up on the speed,’" she said.

"Because I hadn’t done the flag start before, I was thinking I needed to be up there. The girls were all schooled in how to do a flag start, though, so before I knew it they’d all lined up and I ended up in behind.

“I just let it all unfold, I jumped off and had George’s voice in my head, ‘Give him a little squeeze and be positive’.

"Coming down the rise, I wanted to give the horse a breather and I could see a lot of the other riders had gone hard very quickly. I waited and tried to ride as quietly as possible. He was terrific and I was pretty confident throughout that I was going to be in the top three at least.”

Just competing in a race at one of the most beautiful tracks in the world would yield memories that last a lifetime, let alone winning, but from the myriad moments to treasure, does any yet rank higher than the rest?

Lizzie Jelfs: "The reception back here has been completely overwhelming"

“There’s the achievement of being able to ride in a race," she said. "I’ve strapped and trained horses, so to have that as your first-time experience was a thrill.

“It was extremely special to have my parents there with me as I’ve lived away for a very long time. That was the standout highlight."

After making the long trip back home to Australia, Jelfs received a warm and wide reception, thanks largely to the part Channel 7 and social media played in portraying her story.

“The reception back here has been completely overwhelming," she said. "I feel like everyone's been on that journey with me through the stories we've been able to put out on Channel 7 and social media."

Jelfs has a strong interest in bloodstock, which has developed from her riding some top-class horses over the years, including a few who have made an impact on the Australian breeding scene, while she is a familiar face at the sales and runs the successful syndicate Race With Lizzie.

There is excitement around the new season in Australia, which coincidentally began on Magnolia Cup day, and Jelfs and her syndicate colleagues will be hoping that some of the team’s youngsters can make their mark.

“The season has just kicked off and we’ve got some nice horses,” she said. “We’ve got a really nice Too Darn Hot filly with Kris Lees, she looks as though she’s quite natural, and the Too Darn Hots have been going terrifically well down here.

“It’s still early though and you never know when some of them might pop up. At the moment they’re all going well, so all the hopes and dreams are still alive!”

Read more

A boom in the Bluegrass expected after Justify-mania and other US-bred success in Europe