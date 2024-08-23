Tattersalls Ireland reintroduces Part II session to Derby Sale and addition of two-year-old section

Tattersalls Ireland has announced the return of a Part II session to the 2025 Derby Sale and the creation of a two-year-old store section.

A highlight of next year's sale will be the inclusion of a two-year-old store section, a concept still relatively new in Ireland. This addition will allow vendors to offer their horses a year earlier than usual, giving buyers more options and expanding the selection of horses on offer.

The Derby Sale will continue in its two-day format, which will include the two-year-old store section, followed by Derby Sale Part II on the third day.

Simon Kerins: "These changes reflect our commitment to staying responsive to market trends" Credit: www.healyracing.ie

The Derby Sale will follow the May Point-to-Point and Horses-in-Training Sale, which was introduced this year and will return next May. This sale will not include stores.

This year's sale top lot was a Doctor Dino gelding out of the exceptional Matnie and a sibling to Grade 1 winners Brighterdaysahead and Caldwell Potter.

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins said: "We’re excited to reintroduce Part II to the Derby Sale, and to add a two-year-old store section to the Derby Sale catalogue.

"These changes reflect our commitment to staying responsive to market trends and providing our clients with a broad range of opportunities. By adopting these updates, we’re ensuring the Derby Sale remains a competitive platform in the store sale industry."

