Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:55 Ffos LasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:55 Ffos LasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Sales reports
premium

Was I hallucinating or was that Deauville trip full of high emotions, hair transplants and bloodstock’s answer to Batman?

James Thomas recounts a typically eventful jaunt to Normandy for Arqana's August Yearling Sale

Arqana's August Yearling Sale gets under way on Friday
Deauville was a hive of activity for the Arqana August Yearling SaleCredit: Zuzanna Lupa

Thursday, August 15

Once more unto the breach, dear friends. The start of sales season means the start of sales reporting season. First stop, Deauville for an all-you-can-eat buffet of food, booze and blue-chip yearlings. Someone’s gotta do it.

The opening leg of the circuit is also the most bougie: the Arqana August Sale. Overindulging is somewhat priced into a trip to Deauville, which is great for the local economy and for those of us in search of sales diary material. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Sales correspondent

Published on inSales reports

Last updated

iconCopy
more inSales reports
more inSales reports