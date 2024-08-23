Was I hallucinating or was that Deauville trip full of high emotions, hair transplants and bloodstock’s answer to Batman?

Thursday, August 15

Once more unto the breach, dear friends. The start of sales season means the start of sales reporting season. First stop, Deauville for an all-you-can-eat buffet of food, booze and blue-chip yearlings. Someone’s gotta do it.

The opening leg of the circuit is also the most bougie: the Arqana August Sale. Overindulging is somewhat priced into a trip to Deauville, which is great for the local economy and for those of us in search of sales diary material.