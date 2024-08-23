FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Sales reports
premium
Was I hallucinating or was that Deauville trip full of high emotions, hair transplants and bloodstock’s answer to Batman?
James Thomas recounts a typically eventful jaunt to Normandy for Arqana's August Yearling Sale
Deauville was a hive of activity for the Arqana August Yearling SaleCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Thursday, August 15
Once more unto the breach, dear friends. The start of sales season means the start of sales reporting season. First stop, Deauville for an all-you-can-eat buffet of food, booze and blue-chip yearlings. Someone’s gotta do it.
The opening leg of the circuit is also the most bougie: the Arqana August Sale. Overindulging is somewhat priced into a trip to Deauville, which is great for the local economy and for those of us in search of sales diary material.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inSales reports
Last updated
Copy
more inSales reports
- 'I've followed her all through her life and loved her from the start' - Starspangledbanner filly tops V2 trade at €115,000
- No missing the target for Gregory Guillois as sole lot sells to Emmet Mullins for €80,000
- First night jitters at Deauville as stallions prepare for yearling premiere
- Bubbling under: dreams aplenty - including for Carlo Ancelotti - with three well-bred fillies who made serious money at Arqana
- 'We knew she was special' - St Mark's Basilica filly tops Arqana as Coolmore strike winning bid at €1.7 million
more inSales reports
- 'I've followed her all through her life and loved her from the start' - Starspangledbanner filly tops V2 trade at €115,000
- No missing the target for Gregory Guillois as sole lot sells to Emmet Mullins for €80,000
- First night jitters at Deauville as stallions prepare for yearling premiere
- Bubbling under: dreams aplenty - including for Carlo Ancelotti - with three well-bred fillies who made serious money at Arqana
- 'We knew she was special' - St Mark's Basilica filly tops Arqana as Coolmore strike winning bid at €1.7 million