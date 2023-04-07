Talking horse and three-parts brother to Sioux Nation set for Cork debut on Saturday

Alabama

Cork: Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (4.05pm Saturday)

What's the story?

Alabama was mentioned as a two-year-old to note by trainer Aidan O'Brien at the Ballydoyle press day earlier this month, which could be significant seeing that at last year's event the champion trainer highlighted subsequent Phoenix Stakes winner and Guineas hopeful Little Big Bear.

How is he bred?

The two-year-old is bred to be speedy and precocious, being by No Nay Never - the champion sire of two-year-olds in 2022, courtesy of the likes of Little Big Bear, Blackbeard and Meditate - and out of the Oasis Dream mare Dream The Blues, herself a winner over six furlongs and a daughter of a five-furlong Group winner in Catch The Blues.

No Nay Never: sire of Alabama Credit: Coolmore

The January-born colt was bred by Fethard Bloodstock and is a three-parts brother to Sioux Nation, the Phoenix Stakes winner and one of last season's leading first-season sires. He is also related to winners in Isle Of Innisfree, another by the much-missed Scat Daddy, and Giorgio Vasari, by Air Force Blue.

What do his connections say?

Aidan O'Brien said in a recent : "Alabama has been working very nicely. Of the more forward ones, he’s definitely one to watch. He's a half-brother to Sioux Nation and you wouldn’t go too far wrong with him."

Who does he have to contend with?

Alabama faces five rivals in the five-furlong contest, including Noche Magica, a son of Night Of Thunder from the family of Dandy Man who sold to Avenue Bloodstock for £230,000 at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale.

Another is Sturlasson, by first-season sire Invincible Army and a colt who was second on his debut at the Curragh late last month. He is out of the Listed-winning Dark Angel mare Angelic Light.

