Smart Flat and jumps performers among Tattersalls Online April Sale entries

The for the Tattersalls Online April Sale are out, with 33 entries including 28 horses in/out of training on the Flat and over jumps, as well as four broodmares, and a yearling filly by Planteur, the sire of dual Group 1-winning stayer Trueshan.

Taking place on April 4-5, the auction includes Blackmiller Stables' three-time winner Elzaam Blue, whose latest success came at Dundalk last month. The five-year-old son of Elzaam is out of the Dansili mare Ghostflower, making him a half-brother to Listed winner Lost Eden.

Other entries include Roger Varian’s Dinoo, a son of Starspangledbanner who has won on the turf and all-weather, Evan Williams' Listed-winning hurdler Mack The Man, and Culworth Grounds Farm's two mares including Jumeirah Street, a black type producer in foal to Masar.

Beswick Brothers Bloodstock's mares include Stoppers Sista, a half-sister to Grade 2 winner and Grade 1-placed hurdler Emitom in foal to Brave Mansonnien.

Trainers with lots in the sale include Michael Bell, George Boughey, Tom Clover, Charlie Fellowes, William Haggas, Charlie Hills, David Loughnane, Jamie Osborne, Alexandra Porritt, Henry Spiller and Harry Whittington.

Bidding begins on midday from April 4 and closes at midday the following day. Details of the lots can be found online at .

