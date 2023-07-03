Sister to Khaadem in foal to Baaeed heads two wildcards for next week's Tattersalls July Sale

A sister to Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner Khaadem will be the first mare in foal to Baaeed to be offered for sale at the Tattersalls July Sale next week.

Baroda Stud's four-year-old White Jasmine, a placed daughter of Dark Angel, is one of two wildcards for the Park Paddocks sale, which takes place from Tuesday, July 11 to Friday, July 14. Alongside her will be the winning Awtaad gelding Ethical Diamond, who will also be presented by Baroda.

White Jasmine will be sold as lot 135A on the opening day, while her pedigree received a notable boost when her older brother struck in the Ascot Group 1 sprint for Charlie Hills and the Hays.

The first mare in foal to the great Baaeed sells at the Tattersalls July Sale Credit: Edward Whitaker

Khaadem was already a high-class sprinter before his top-level triumph, landing the Group 2 King George Stakes at Goodwood and the Group 3 Palace House Stakes at Newmarket last year. The pair are also full-siblings to Listed winner and Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes second Log Out Island.

Excitingly, White Jasmine is also the first mare in foal to Shadwell's champion performer and Nunnery Stud sire Baaeed, the world's highest rated turf horse last year. The son of Sea The Stars won six Group 1s in two seasons, including the Juddmonte International, Sussex Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

The three-year-old Ethical Diamond will sell as lot 516A on the Wednesday. A two-length winner at Limerick on his last start, he is out of a half-sister to German 2,000 Guineas winner Precious Boy.

