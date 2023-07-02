'They have particular traits' - Suzi Prichard-Jones on efforts to preserve the Byerley Turk line

On the surface, the last race of Friday's card at Royal Ascot did not hold any great significance as bigger prizes had already been won by both jockey Hollie Doyle and trainer Archie Watson. Look a little deeper and the neck victory for Rhythm N Hooves in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes was highlighting not only his sire Pearl Secret's capabilities but also shining a much-needed light on the Byerley Turk line.

One of three horses that all modern-day thoroughbreds can trace their lineage to, there are regrettably now just a handful of sires left in Europe to have descended from the stallion with a mysterious but eventful past. Believed to have been born in Serbia and even ridden in the Battle of the Boyne, he later covered mares at his owner Captain Robert Byerley's home at Middridge Grange and then Goldsborough Hall in the 1690s.

Fast forward more than 300 years and the sire line has all but disappeared throughout the racing world, with the dominance of the Darley Arabian taking precedence over the Byerley Turk, as well as the Godolphin Arabian. It was maintained onwards through Herod and later by Djebel, the French star of the early 1940s and then through the likes of My Babu and Clairon down to Indian Ridge.