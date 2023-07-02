Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News
premium

'They have particular traits' - Suzi Prichard-Jones on efforts to preserve the Byerley Turk line

Rhythm N Hooves has been a great ambassador for his sire Pearl Secret
Rhythm N Hooves has been a great ambassador for his sire Pearl SecretCredit: Grossick Photography

On the surface, the last race of Friday's card at Royal Ascot did not hold any great significance as bigger prizes had already been won by both jockey Hollie Doyle and trainer Archie Watson. Look a little deeper and the neck victory for Rhythm N Hooves in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes was highlighting not only his sire Pearl Secret's capabilities but also shining a much-needed light on the Byerley Turk line. 

One of three horses that all modern-day thoroughbreds can trace their lineage to, there are regrettably now just a handful of sires left in Europe to have descended from the stallion with a mysterious but eventful past. Believed to have been born in Serbia and even ridden in the Battle of the Boyne, he later covered mares at his owner Captain Robert Byerley's home at Middridge Grange and then Goldsborough Hall in the 1690s. 

Fast forward more than 300 years and the sire line has all but disappeared throughout the racing world, with the dominance of the Darley Arabian taking precedence over the Byerley Turk, as well as the Godolphin Arabian. It was maintained onwards through Herod and later by Djebel, the French star of the early 1940s and then through the likes of My Babu and Clairon down to Indian Ridge. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 2 July 2023Last updated 17:24, 2 July 2023
icon
more inNews
more inNews