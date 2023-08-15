'She's a very special filly' - May Hill Stakes winner Polly Pott to be sold at Tattersalls' Sceptre Sessions

Polly Pott, a remarkable filly for Harry Dunlop who went from Class 5 nurseries to victory in the May Hill Stakes, has been retired from racing and will be offered in the Sceptre Session at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale later this year.

The daughter of Muhaarar provided her former trainer with a fairytale final season when taking the Doncaster Group 2 as a 40-1 chance. A winner before that on her third start at Bath and then in Nottingham and Salisbury nurseries, she pulled a length and a half clear of the high-class Novakai in the May Hill. She was also fourth to the unbeaten Commissioning in the Fillies' Mile.

The Megsons' filly went to Ben Pauling's yard for a tilt at Classic glory in May, but finished down the field behind Mawj in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket. She ran behind subsequent Ribblesdale Stakes winner Warm Heart at Newbury, while her final start came in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot, this time for Harry's brother Ed.

The Biddestone Stud-bred three-year-old, who sold to Highflyer and Harry Dunlop for 21,000gns at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, will make a return trip to Park Paddocks this winter.

Harry Dunlop with Polly Pott after her Doncaster success last September Credit: Mark Cranham

Harry Dunlop said: "Polly Pott's going to be sold through Barton Stud, who sold her as a yearling, and the plan is to offer her in the Sceptre Sessions at Tattersalls. She's been a star, the May Hill win was a very special day and she was a big price, but she had won her previous three starts.

"She's a very special filly to us and my family as well, she didn't cost a lot of money, and so it's a bit of a rag-to-riches story. Her pedigree should interest breeders as it's all the Gaie Johnson Houghton family, which some people like to get into."

Polly Pott is out of Must Be Me, a winning Trade Fair daughter of the prolific producer Roodeye. She is therefore a half-sister to Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather and American Grade 2 scorer Prize Exhibit, both by Showcasing, as well as Roodle, the dam of Queen Anne Stakes winner Accidental Agent and Listed winner Madame Tantzy.

Dunlop, meanwhile, has been keeping busy post-training, although he has kept one foot in the door when it comes to racing.

"I do some work for the Megsons, who have a few horses in training with my brother," he said. "I have also been working for an art gallery called the Osborne Studio Gallery. There's lots going on and it's somewhat different from training!"

Read more

'What a story and how lucky are we?' - The Good Man owner thrilled at his star's rise to Group success