'What a story and how lucky are we?' - The Good Man owner thrilled at his star's rise to Group success

Although France is very much in vogue on the European racing circuit, with ten of their 13 Group 1s in 2023 going to home-trained runners, chances are you might not have heard of The Good Man.

But the six-year-old continues to be a very good man indeed for connections, carrying the silks of Adrian Pratt with distinction and seeing off his rivals in the Group 2 Prix Maurice de Nieuil at Longchamp last month.

Trained by Stephane Wattel, like many of Pratt's past and present stars, The Good Man has risen from handicap company to stakes success in becoming one of the most consistent performers in France - the last time he did not collect any prize-money was November 2020, since when he has run 17 times.