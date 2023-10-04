'She would grace any breeding stock sale' - dam of top-level winner Fev Rover to sell at Goffs next month

Laurelita, dam of this year's Beverly D Stakes winner Fev Rover, will be offered for sale at the Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale in foal to Starspangledbanner.

Fev Rover was the three-and-a-half-length winner of the American Grade 1 in August for trainer Mark Casse and owner Tracy Farmer. The five-year-old daughter of Gutaifan is set to contest the Grade 1 EP Taylor Stakes at Woodbine en route to the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita. She is expected to stay in training for 2024.

She was a high-class performer for Richard Fahey and Nick Bradley before her move stateside, winning the Group 2 Prix du Calvados and finishing third to Mother Earth in the 1,000 Guineas. The Manister House Stud-bred mare subsequently sold to Farmer for 695,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale later that year.

Laurelita is a 12-year-old by High Chaparral who was a winner at two and is a sister to six other winners out of the Dansili mare Chervil, whose siblings include the Grade 1 Yellow Ribbon Stakes winner Light Jig. Laurelita is also the dam of Bill The Butcher, by Starspangledbanner and a three-time winner in Hong Kong this year. Her two-year-old filly Leveret has been retained by Manister House Stud and was second on her debut for Fahey at Newcastle last month.

Luke Barry of Manister House Stud said: "Having retained her daughter Leveret, we are looking forward to offering Laurelita, a young Group 1-producing mare with a very desirable early covering to a worldwide audience in Goffs this November."

Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "The who’s who of international thoroughbred breeders will be at Kildare Paddocks this November and we are thrilled to include Laurelita in a star-studded catalogue which is shaping up to be one for the ages.

"As the dam of such an exciting Grade 1 winner as Fev Rover, she is a mare who would grace any breeding stock sale anywhere in the world and I wish to extend my thanks to the Barry family at Manister House Stud for choosing Goffs."

The November Breeding Stock Sale immediately follows the five-day Goffs November Foal Sale. Both catalogues will be available next week.

