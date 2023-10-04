'An excellent opportunity for breeders' - Haras d’Etreham and Haras de Cercy partner up with Pretty Tiger

Haras d’Etreham and Haras de Cercy, partners in the stallion career of Wonderful Moon, have announced the arrival of Pretty Tiger, also by Sea The Moon, at stud in France.

The Chevotel de la Hauquerie-bred five-year-old was fourth on his sole outing at two and won his first three starts the following year, including in the Listed Prix Francois Mathet.

He was first past the post in the Group 3 Prix Noailles, and following a sixth to St Mark's Basilica in the Prix du Jockey Club, went on to land the Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam by two lengths.

Last year he was a Listed winner on his seasonal reappearance before another Group score in the Prix Exbury. Pretty Tiger was also second to State Of Rest in the Prix Ganay and third to Dreamloper in the Prix d'Ispahan.

He ran four times this term, including when second on his final start at Clairefontaine. The horse won four times in black-type company and six races overall, for prize-money of nearly £365,000.

The stallion careers of Pretty Tiger and Wonderful Moon will be managed by both studs and they will be rotated annually between Haras de Cercy and Haras de la Tuilerie in Normandy, standing opposite seasons at each location.

Breeding rights are available in Pretty Tiger, who will begin his career at Haras de la Tuilerie in 2024. Wonderful Moon, one of the leading German three-year-olds with outstanding first foals, will stand the upcoming covering season at Haras de Cercy.

Nicolas de Chambure explained: "We are delighted to have purchased Pretty Tiger to join our stallion roster. He has an exceptional physique, size, speed, and a colossal acceleration; all of which will make him a great match for French National Hunt broodmares.

Nicolas de Chambure (left): "These two sons of Sea the Moon will benefit from the support of both structures" Credit: Laura Green

"It is fantastic to have Haras de Cercy as our partner for these two sires, Wonderful Moon and Pretty Tiger. These two sons of Sea the Moon will benefit from the support of both structures, a huge positive for their stallion careers. This partnership will also mean that the sire line is constantly available to breeders both in the centre of France and Normandy."

Jacques Cypres, president of Haras de Cercy, said: "The partnership between Haras d’Etreham and Haras de Cercy for the stallion careers of Pretty Tiger and Wonderful Moon is an excellent opportunity for breeders. These two geographically distant regions will be able to combine their skills and knowledge around these two Group 1 performers on the Flat, offering a wide range of breeders the opportunity to access the sought-after genetics of the champion Sea The Moon.

"Pretty Tiger and Wonderful Moon ran over the Classic distance and performed at a high level early in their respective racing careers, making them valuable assets to French National Hunt breeding. Haras de Cercy‘s board of directors is pleased to welcome this partnership with Haras d’Etreham, which aligns with their stallion policy.”

