'In the last three or four years everything's clicked' - Einer Eismark's delight after Blue Storm's Epsom 3YO Dash success

Einer Eismark's eye for a bargain could lead him into the hallowed Royal Ascot winner's enclosure when Blue Storm bids to follow up his striking victory at Epsom on Derby day.

The son of Blue Point has come a long way since his inspired purchase for just 7,000gns at the Tattersalls November Sale seven months ago, winning two of his four starts since, placing in the other two and rising to a career-high Racing Post Rating of 101.

His victory in the 3YO Dash at Epsom last Saturday was not only a triumph for his emerging trainer Gemma Tutty but also Kings Bloodstock principal Eismark, the buyer of the colt, not to mention plenty of Tutty's other winners.

Eismark's year is made up of going around the numerous breeze-up, yearling, horses-in-training and foal sales, and his success has been built on hard work.

That effort had perhaps its greatest reward when Blue Storm lived up to his name with an authoritative three-quarters of a length strike under Rossa Ryan in the ultra-competitive handicap on the Derby undercard.

Eismark said: "The horses we've been buying have been running well and it's great for Gemma. She's a non-stop grafter and for her to get the recognition she deserves is fantastic.

"We actually met through bloodstock; when the sales doors open we're there knocking the stable doors down. She's got the same sort of work ethic as me, so we started working the sales together and we make a good team."

The syndicate owner and pinhooker added: "My background is basically that I was into the computer modelling side of bloodstock and interested by the physical make-up of horses. I started attending the sales and was buying and selling them, and it's kicked on from there.

"I've been in bloodstock for about ten years now, [but] it's only in the last three or four years everything's clicked. It's nice to be reaping the rewards as it's quite hard work doing all the sales in England, Ireland and France."

Eismark's Mostly Cloudy Syndicate has become a familiar name on racecards around the country. Among the horses to have carried the white and blue silks is the prolific Mostly Cloudy himself. He was bought for 23,000gns at the Tattersalls August Horses-in-Training Sale in 2021 and sold for 150,000gns there 12 months later. He is now a stakes performer in Australia and was beaten just five lengths in a Group 1 on his last start at Randwick in April.

Another is King Of Spain, recruited for 31,000gns as a Tattersalls Book 3 yearling in October 2022 and winner of his last two starts this year before a private sale to Hong Kong for presumably many multiples of that.

As for arguably Eismark's best bargain yet, Blue Storm started his career with James Tate and Sultan Ali after his £75,000 sale to Rabbah Bloodstock at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale.

He got off to a great start by winning first time out at Newmarket, and earned prize-money on his next four starts, although he was unable to add to that debut success.

He is now owned by Dave Lowe of Kachy fame, and with Sparks Fly also carrying his silks, the owner, as well as the Tutty yard, could be in for an exciting royal meeting.

Asked to explain how he came by Blue Storm at Park Paddocks seven months ago, Eismark said: "I went to Tattersalls, it was a one-day sale, there weren't many people there, and it was towards the back of the catalogue when quite a few people had gone.

"We had underbid on a couple at 20-25,000gns, and I spoke to Mr Tate and asked him what he thought Blue Storm would make. He said probably near 50 [thousand] but it could be as low as 25.

"I asked if there was anything wrong with him and he said he was a crib-biting, box-walking rig! He laughed as he said it, so I thought this could be fun. However, I phoned Gemma and said there was no point staying as he'd make a fortune.

"Mr Tate, though, said I might as well follow him in as he's got no reserve and I thought I would seeing as I'd been there all day. He went in the ring and I bid 5,000gns. I'm not sure who bid six, but then I bid seven and the hammer came down.

"I phoned Gemma and told her we'd got Blue Storm. She wasn't exactly thrilled at the prospect of all the stable vices but, to be fair, the horse hasn't box-walked since he got here."

The Epsom success has thrown plenty of unfamiliar spotlight on the North Yorkshire-based stable, with a tilt at the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot now on the cards, along with the Group 2 King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, a track Tutty feels could suit Blue Storm just as well as Epsom.

Eismark said: "Blue Storm would be worth a small fortune now and we've had a really good run generally with cheap horses.

"We bought Look Back Smiling for £10,000 and he won the Spring Mile for Gemma at the start of the season, while Enola Grey cost 10,000gns and has won four since and been placed a number of times too and in doing so landed £45,000 for finishing fourth in the all-weather championships."

