Search on for next Group winner as Arqana's November Yearling Sale takes place

This year's Group 3 Prix Minerve winner Engaliwe is an example of what the Arqana November Yearling Sale can offer and buyers will be on the hunt for similarly talented performers in Deauville on Saturday.

Fellow black-type performers this year include Ciao Pa', Syrakus and Cite D'Or, the last-named third in Epsom's Blue Riband Trial to the high-class Epictetus, and there will surely be plenty of value to be had at the beachside town in Normandy.

Proven sires such as Al Wukair, Almanzor, Bated Breath, Dabirsim, Galileo Gold, Galiway, Goken, Kendargent, Lawman, No Nay Never, Territories and The Grey Gatsby are all represented.

Kendargent: stalwart sire is represented at Arqana Credit: Elise Fossard

There are also lots by first-crop yearling sires Persian King, Romanised, Sottsass and Threat, as well as those by first-season two-year-old stallions City Light, Magna Grecia, Study Of Man and Ten Sovereigns, the last-named responsible for 11 black-type performers and three stakes winners from his first crop.

Potential highlights include Haras de Castillon's Zelzal filly from the family of champion Almanzor (lot 36); Haras d'Ellon's Le Havre colt out of a Dansili half-sister to the top-class Westover (70); Haras du Buff's Dabirsim sister to Listed winner and Poule d'Essai des Poulains fourth Celestin (93); and Haras de l'Hotellerie's No Nay Never filly out of stakes winner Miss Marcela (169).

The sale begins at 11am local time (10am GMT) at the Arqana sales complex and the catalogue can be viewed here.

